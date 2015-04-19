Preview: Canadiens at Senators

While “The Hamburglar” was all the rage over the final 2 1/2 months of the regular season, Ottawa Senators coach Dave Cameron may be changing his diet as it relates to his starting goaltender. Whether Andrew Hammond or Craig Anderson gets the nod for Game 3 on Sunday is unknown as the host Senators look to climb back into their Eastern Conference first-round series with the Atlantic Division-champion Montreal Canadiens.

“I haven’t made up my mind yet,” Cameron told the Ottawa Sun after watching Hammond yield seven goals on 81 shots in the first two games of the series. Hammond performed markedly better in the regular season, sporting a scintillating 20-1-2 record with a 1.79 goals-against average while limiting the veteran Anderson to just two appearances despite competing in 23 career playoff games. Montreal’s Alex Galchenyuk doesn’t have a great deal of postseason experience, but he came through in the clutch by scoring 3:40 into overtime to win Game 2 on Friday. The tally was the 21-year-old’s second career playoff overtime goal, with the other coming in the 2014 Eastern Conference final versus the New York Rangers.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, NBCSN, CBC, TVA

ABOUT THE CANADIENS: After being ejected in the series opener, defenseman P.K. Subban was certain he’d make a difference in Game 2 - and he wasn’t the only one. “After the last game, Mrs. (Elise) Beliveau told me I was going to be better tonight,” Subban told the crowd at the Bell Centre after scoring a goal and logging a game-high 29:06 of ice time. The wife of the late Jean Beliveau was shown on the in-house camera blowing Subban a kiss for his comments while wearing a replica of the blue-liner’s jersey.

ABOUT THE SENATORS: While Ottawa is searching for its first victory of the series, rookie Mark Stone won his teammates’ respect by competing in Game 2 despite suffering a microfracture and ligament damage in his right wrist in the series opener. “For him to step in there as a young guy, it’s gritty of him. Hats off to him,” linemate Clarke MacArthur said of Stone, who notched two assists in Game 1 before being held without a shot in the following contest. Defenseman Patrick Wiercioch has collected a goal and two assists in the series while Mika Zibanejad has one of each to pace the Senators.

OVERTIME

1. Montreal LW Max Pacioretty, who netted a team-high 37 goals in the regular season, scored on the power play in his return from an upper-body injury that sidelined him for the series opener.

2. Ottawa has failed to come back from an 0-2 deficit in a postseason series, getting swept three times, losing in five games on four occasions and falling in six games once.

3. The Canadiens have scored seven goals in the series - with six coming in the second period.

PREDICTION: Senators 4, Canadiens 2