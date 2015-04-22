Preview: Canadiens at Senators

The Montreal Canadiens can record a sweep in their Eastern Conference first-round series for the second year in a row when they visit the Ottawa Senators for Game 4 on Wednesday. Montreal, which dismissed Tampa Bay in four games last year, can do the same to Ottawa after Dale Weise scored his second goal 8:47 into overtime to cap a 2-1 victory on Sunday.

“We have put the first three games behind us. Yes, we’re happy about the results, but we’re also aware that the more we move forward, the tougher it is to win and the intensity goes up a notch every game,” Canadiens coach Michel Therrien said. While likely Vezina Trophy winner Carey Price has won his last six straight appearances, Ottawa coach Dave Cameron has yet to announce his starting goaltender for Game 4. Craig Anderson made 47 saves on Sunday in his first start after replacing Andrew Hammond, who yielded seven goals in the first two contests. With their backs against the wall, the Senators were a resilient bunch and posted a 23-4-4 mark in their final 31 regular-season games.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, USA, CBC, TVA

ABOUT THE CANADIENS: Weise is hardly considered one of the team’s primary goal scorers, but he was presented with a new nickname: “Mr. Clutch.” “I don’t know if you can call me that yet,” said Weise, who has five goals and four assists in 19 playoff games over the last two seasons. The 26-year-old’s totals are a significant upgrade from his 45 points (16 goals, 29 assists) in 140 regular-season contests in that same span.

ABOUT THE SENATORS: Clarke MacArthur has scored the first goal in each of the last two contests while captain Erik Karlsson has notched an assist in all three games. The 6-foot, 180-pound defenseman also made a surprising statement by unleashing six hits in Game 3, highlighted by a jarring shot on Nathan Beaulieu (upper body) that will sideline the Montreal defenseman for the rest of the series. “That open-ice hit was perfect, a textbook body check. It gets the momentum going for your team,” Ottawa’s Curtis Lazar said.

OVERTIME

1. Ottawa rookie RW Mark Stone, who has recorded three assists in the series, has scored eight goals and set up as many others in his last 12 contests.

2. Montreal rookie D Greg Pateryn will make his postseason debut on Wednesday in place of Beaulieu.

3. Senators C Zack Smith will be inserted into the lineup in place of veteran David Legwand, Cameron said on Tuesday.

PREDICTION: Senators 3, Canadiens 2