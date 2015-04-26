Preview: Canadiens at Senators

Although the Ottawa Senators were lovin’ “The Hamburglar” during the regular season, they seem to be pretty fond of Craig Anderson as well. Anderson, who has stopped 73 of the last 74 shots he faced to help the Senators twice stave off elimination, will need to be at his best on Sunday as the team hosts the Montreal Canadiens in Game 6 of their Eastern Conference first-round series.

“He has a history of being a real good goalie in crucial games in the playoffs,” Ottawa coach Dave Cameron said of Anderson, who trimmed Montreal’s series lead to 3-2 after making 45 saves in Ottawa’s 5-1 triumph in Game 5 on Friday. “I don’t know why anyone’s surprised.” The Senators have played well with their backs against the wall in 2014-15, posting a 23-4-4 season-ending run to qualify for the playoffs. Defenseman Tom Gilbert scored early in the third period of Game 5 for the Atlantic Division-champion Canadiens, ending Anderson’s shutout streak at nearly 102 minutes.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, NBCSN, CBC, TVA

ABOUT THE CANADIENS: Montreal failed on three power-play opportunities in Game 5 and is a woeful 1-for-19 in the series. “It is frustrating,” Canadiens defenseman P.K. Subban said. “You can’t sit here and pretend that it’s not. It is. It’s frustrating when you have power plays and you can’t make the difference there.” Subban has been held off the scoresheet in three straight contests after collecting a goal and two assists in the first two games.

ABOUT THE SENATORS: After netting just two game-winning goals in 159 regular-season contests, Patrick Wiercioch scored his first in the playoffs on Friday. Wiercioch has recorded two goals and two assists in this series to match fellow defenseman Erik Karlsson, Mika Zibanejad and Calder Trophy finalist Mark Stone with a team-leading four points. Bobby Ryan tallied twice in Game 5, marking his first two postseason goals since netting 10 in 26 games with Anaheim from 2007-13.

OVERTIME

1. Montreal G Carey Price, who named a Vezina Trophy finalist on Friday, has yielded 12 goals on 155 shots in the series.

2. Ottawa C Jean-Gabriel Pageau is tied for the team lead with 14 blocked shots.

3. The Canadiens have surrendered the first goal of each game of the series.

PREDICTION: Canadiens 4, Senators 2