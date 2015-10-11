Preview: Canadiens at Senators

Two undefeated Atlantic Division rivals square off Sunday as the Montreal Canadiens wrap up their season-opening three-game road trip against the Ottawa Senators. After beginning the 2015-16 campaign with a triumph in Toronto, Montreal knocked off another Original Six foe by skating to a 4-2 victory at Boston on Saturday.

Lars Eller scored a pair of goals and Alex Galchenyuk collected three assists for the Canadiens on Saturday. Ottawa has kicked off its season with two road victories of its own, downing Buffalo on Thursday and getting past Toronto 5-4 in a shootout two nights later. Kyle Turris and Mark Stone each recorded a goal and an assist in regulation before Mike Hoffman netted the deciding tally in the third round of the bonus format. The Senators won three of their four regular-season meetings with the Canadiens in 2014-15 before falling to Montreal in six games in their first-round playoff matchup.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, NHL Network, RSN, RDS

ABOUT THE CANADIENS (2-0-0): The line of Eller, Galchenyuk and Alexander Semin has gotten off to a strong start, combining for three goals and five assists in the first two games. Galchenyuk, who tallied in the season opener, leads the team with four points. Eller’s two-goal performance Saturday was the second in as many contests for Montreal as captain Max Pacioretty scored twice versus the Maple Leafs on Wednesday.

ABOUT THE SENATORS (2-0-0): Hoffman’s goal Saturday was the first of his career in a shootout. The 25-year-old, who led all NHL rookies with 27 tallies last season, went 0-for-5 in the bonus format in 2014-15. After failing to receive a power-play opportunity in its season opener, Ottawa went 3-for-6 with the man advantage against the Maple Leafs.

OVERTIME

1. Montreal LW Paul Byron, who was claimed off waivers from Calgary on Monday, has been a healthy scratch for both of the first two games of the season.

2. The Senators scored their three power-play goals Saturday in a span of 4 minutes, 10 seconds.

3. Canadiens C Tomas Plekanec won 16 of his 24 faceoffs Saturday, including all nine in the first period.

PREDICTION: Senators 4, Canadiens 3