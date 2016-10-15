Preview: Canadiens at Senators

Al Montoya provided a healthy 30-save performance in the season opener for the Montreal Canadiens with former Hart and Vezina Trophy recipient Carey Price plagued by a severe case of the flu. Price's season debut is on hold after being placed on injured reserve, sending the 31-year-old Montoya back between the pipes on Saturday as the Canadiens visi t the Ottawa Senators.

"Guys had the right mentality," Montreal captain Max Pacioretty said of his team's effort on the heels of a 4-1 victory over Buffalo on Thursday. "Guys sticking up for each other, a lot of selfless plays out there, some blocked shots, taking hits to make plays. That's our motto for this team no matter who you are in the lineup." Ottawa nearly succumbed to one player in the opposing lineup - top overall pick Auston Matthews (four goals) - before escaping with a 5-4 overtime victory over provincial-rival Toronto on Wednesday. "We know we have to allow less shots," Senators coach Guy Boucher said after the team allowed the most per game (32.8) in the NHL last season before surrendering 38 versus the Maple Leafs. "We need to improve (on taking fewer penalties.) We were on our way to doing it but when you lose that much momentum because you’re on the penalty kill all the team and they get shots, that's gone down the drain."

ABOUT THE CANADIENS (1-0-0): Brendan Gallagher took a large step forward following an injury-shortened season by scoring twice in the opener. Gallagher's second goal was set up by offseason acquisition Shea Weber, who finished with a plus-3 rating in his first game following the blockbuster deal in the summer for fellow defenseman P.K. Subban. Blue-liner Jeff Petry missed the opener with a knee injury, but joined his team on the ice for practice on Friday and is expected to face the Senators.

ABOUT THE SENATORS (1-0-0): Kyle Turris scored the game-tying goal in the third period and the overtime winner on Wednesday and also tallied in Ottawa's 2-1 victory over Montreal on Nov. 3. Captain Erik Karlsson collected a goal and two assists in the season opener, but the offensive-minded blue-liner was praised by Boucher for his defense and timely shifts in the high-scoring affair. "He set the tone for our group. He was our best 'D' one-on-one defensively," Boucher told the Ottawa Sun. "That's where he led and it didn't take anything away from his offense."

OVERTIME

1. The league ruled against any supplemental discipline for Montreal F Andrew Shaw following his slew foot on Buffalo F Johan Larsson, but coach Michel Therrien said his player will meet next week with GM Marc Bergevin and NHL Department of Player Safety head Stephane Quintal for "education."

2. Senators RW Bobby Ryan had a goal and an assist in the opener, but was held off the scoresheet in all four contests versus the Canadiens last season.

3. Ottawa G Craig Anderson, who will start on Saturday, is 8-8-2 with a 3.10 goals-against average in his career versus Montreal.

PREDICTION: Senators 4, Canadiens 2