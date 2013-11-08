FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Senators 4, Canadiens 1
November 8, 2013 / 3:03 AM / 4 years ago

Senators 4, Canadiens 1

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Senators 4, Canadiens 1: Defensemen Marc Methot and Mark Borowiecki scored 37 seconds apart in the second period as Ottawa halted a five-game home losing streak.

Bobby Ryan recorded a goal and two assists, Kyle Turris scored an empty-netter and Robin Lehner made 33 saves for the Senators, who won at home for the first time since Oct. 17. Ottawa has won four straight meetings with Montreal, outscoring the Canadiens 18-5 over that span.

Blue-liner Andrei Markov scored the lone goal for Montreal, which has dropped four straight games. Carey Price stopped 20 shots in defeat.

Montreal opened the scoring on the power play at 12:32 of the first period, as Markov’s blast from the right point deflected off an Ottawa defenseman and fooled Lehner. The Senators answered 28 seconds later on Ryan’s ninth of the season, a snap shot from the high slot that beat Price to the stick side.

Ottawa struck quickly to take the lead just past the midway point of the second. Methot capitalized on a turnover by Markov at 11:31 to put the Senators ahead for good, and Borowiecki followed with a point shot that made its way through a crowd and past Price at 12:08.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Montreal RW Brendan Gallagher racked up four minor penalties - double what he had for the season coming into the contest. ... Ottawa RW Chris Neil left the game in the third period with his face bloodied after being hit with a shot by teammate Erik Karlsson. ... Ottawa outhit Montreal 38-20.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
