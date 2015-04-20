Canadiens 2, Senators 1 (OT)

OTTAWA -- Montreal took a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Ottawa Senators when winger Dale Weise scored his second of the night at 8:47 of overtime to give the Canadiens a 2-1 victory Sunday night at Canadian Tire Centre.

Weise’s snap shot from the left wing circle went behind Senators goalie Craig Anderson on the short side, the only glitch in an otherwise exceptional 47-save effort.

Winger Clarke MacArthur scored the Senators’ goal

Game 4 of the series is Wednesday night in Ottawa.

The Canadiens, who outshot the Senators 9-7 in overtime and 49-34 on the game, were given a power play when Ottawa winger Curtis Lazar was called for boarding at 6:13 of overtime.

Anderson kept the game going with a big glove save off a point blast from Canadiens defenseman Jeff Petry.

Senators winger Mark Stone had the best early chance in overtime, slapping a shot from the top of the right wing face-off circle that was nabbed by Canadiens goalie Carey Price 1:40 in.

Anderson made saves off Canadiens winger Max Pacioretty and center David Desharnais in close during the fifth minute.

Weise tied the game off a scramble with 5:47 left in regulation time and Anderson out of position after making a stop at the other side of the net.

Until then, a first-period goal by MacArthur was the only mark on the board.

Making just his fifth start since March 29 and only his fifth since Jan. 21, Anderson was exceptional, stopping 39 shots through three periods. Price made 26 saves in regulation time.

The Habs dominated the second period for the third game in a row, holding a 19-6 edge in shots. But Anderson, who has been bothered by a bruised blocking hand for the better part of three months, stopped them all.

MacArthur had the only goal of a very physical, high tempo first period. Trying to deliver a hit along the left-wing boards, Habs defenseman P.K. Subban left his partner, defenseman Andrei Markov, alone in front of the net to deal with MacArthur and Senators center Kyle Turris. Markov battled Turris while MacArthur kept the puck, made a move and slipped a backhand past Price just inside the far post.

The Senators outshot the Habs 12-9 in the opening segment, but the more important statistic in the tone-setting initial 20 minutes was in the hits count, where Ottawa had a 27-19 edge.

NOTES: The booing of Canadiens D P.K. Subban started in the warmup, as it was more than the usual wrath that is reserved for the opponent’s best team. There remain hard feelings over the slash Subban delivered to Senators RW Mark Stone. “He enjoys these atmospheres, these moments,” Canadiens RW Brendan Gallagher said of his teammate earlier in the day. “He’s the type of player who really gets up for these.” ... Senators LW Chris Neil played his first game since breaking a thumb in a Vanletine’s Day fight with Oilers LW Luke Gadzic. Neil, the Senators all-time penalty minutes leader, replaced LW Alex Chiasson ... Senators G Andrew Hammond, who was replaced by G Craig Anderson after he lost the first two games of the series in Montreal, took the decision in stride. “It’s too crucial of a juncture in the season to not have everyone pulling on the same rope,” said Hammond. “I support everything that’s being done right now.” ... Canadiens RW Max Pacioretty entered the night with four goals in his previous three games against the Senators. All came against Hammond, who won two of the three games.