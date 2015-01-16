Senators start home stretch with win over Canadiens

OTTAWA -- The Ottawa Senators are hoping home ice will serve as a springboard that can bounce them back into the Eastern Conference playoff race.

Starting a stretch that sees them play 12 of 15 games at Canadian Tire Centre, the Senators defeated the Montreal Canadiens 4-1 on Thursday night.

“I think the teams that are in the playoffs right now have got really good home records,” said Senators goalie Craig Anderson, who turned in a solid 25-save performance. “We have to take care of business at home, win some games and put some pressure on the teams in front of us.”

For the Senators, centers Mika Zibanejad and Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored first period goals, defenseman Erik Karlsson had one in the second, and winger Erik Condra added an empty-netter in the last minute of the third.

Winger Milan Michalek had two assists while Pageau also added a helper for a two-point night.

Winger Max Pacioretty became the first Canadiens player to extend a goal-scoring streak to six games since Denis Savard sizzled at that temperature in 1991.

“We need contribution from more than one line,” said Canadiens coach Michel Therrien. “We’ve got seven forwards who didn’t get a shot on net. This is unacceptable.”

The Senators opened the scoring 69 seconds into the game when Zibanejad pounced on a rebound after the initial save by Canadiens goalie Dustin Tokarski, who was making a rare start.

After Pacioretty tied the score on a partial break at the 14:35 mark, Pageau put the Senators back in front off a goal-mouth scramble. It was his first goal in 29 NHL games, dating back to Dec. 16, 2013.

“They got a couple of greasy rebound goals,” said Tokarski. “That’s good by them going to the net, doing a good job, We were right there. We quite didn’t get that puck come on our stick the way it did for both of theirs.”

In the second period, Karlsson scored his first goal in the 16 games since Dave Cameron took over as Senators coach, and it wasn’t a “greasy” one. Combining on a three-way passing play with Michalek and Pageau, he blasted a slap shot from the right wing circle that cleanly beat Tokarski.

”We’ve been on the road a lot and it’s tiring,“ said Karlsson, whose team was playing its first at Canadian Tire Centre since a disappointing four-game trip. ”It’s the same for everybody.

“It’s nice to be home. We had a nice day off yesterday. It felt like we had more energy coming out from the start here and we never let off the gas. I think for the first time in a while we played three periods really well. It gave us the win.”

The Senators outshot the Canadiens 20-6 in the first, but Montreal turned the tables in the second by leading 14-7 on the shots clock.

Both teams were 0-for-4 on the power play.

“You can’t be perfect every night,” said Pacioretty, whose team had won their last six games on the road. “We had some good movement on the power play today, we had a couple of looks that at the end of the day we probably just got to shoot and keep it simple. It’s easy to judge the power play on the pucks that go in the net, but tonight we didn’t lose any momentum on the power play. It wasn’t like that. This was a little different story.”

NOTES: Senators D Chris Phillips was a healthy scratch for the sixth time this season. Phillips has played 1,175 games over his career, three shy of the franchise record held by Daniel Alfredsson ... Senators scratched LW Colin Greening for the 23rd time this season ... Canadiens LW David Desharnais played the 300th game of his NHL career ... Canadiens D Mike Weaver was a healthy scratch. ... Senators RW Chris Neil and D Mark Borowiecki practised with the team Thursday. Both are close to returning from their respective leg injuries ... The Senators next game is Saturday at home to the Carolina Hurricanes. The Canadiens host the Hurricanes on Sunday.