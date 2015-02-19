Hammond leads Senators past Canadiens

OTTAWA -- Twenty minutes after the final horn, the night’s events still had not sunk in with Andrew Hammond.

“And I don’t know when (they) will,” said the Senators goalie. “Just thinking about it more, it’s obviously a pretty cool thing, and something that is very special.”

Making his first NHL start at the age of 27, Hammond turned in a spectacular performance against the Montreal Canadiens Wednesday at Canadian Tire Centre. When all was over, he had kicked aside 42 shots as the Senators upset the Canadiens, 4-2.

“I was able to get comfortable early,” said Hammond, who had made two previous NHL appearances, both in relief. “Every shot that came my way I felt I settled in even more. Throughout the game, I started just feeling in the zone, I guess.”

Hammond, who was called up to fill the roster spot of injured Senators goalie Craig Anderson near the end of January, had not played a full game in about a month.

The save that got him into the game, he said, was a breakaway stop off Canadiens winger Max Pacioretty early in the first.

“That was really the first one that was kind of a reminder, that you can do it I guess,” said Hammond. “Obviously (he‘s) one of the best players in the league coming down on you and you stop him. That was the cool part of it.”

Senators goals were scored by wingers Milan Michalek and Matt Stone, and centers Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Kyle Turris.

Replying for the Canadiens were Pacioretty and defenseman Nathan Beaulieu.

Canadiens goalie Dustin Tokarski was also sharp, making 35 saves.

”It was a good hockey game tonight,“ said Tokarski. ”Give credit and congrats to the guy at the other end on his first win. He played well. It’s a game of inches.

“The game winner there could have went either way if our guy gets there first. A good hockey game and they squeaked it out.”

The winner to which Tokarski referred was scored by Stone, on the power play, at 9:27 of the third. After a shot by defenseman Erik Karlsson rang off post, the puck lay behind Tokarski loose in the crease. Stone took a couple of strides and lunged for it to knock in his 14th of the season.

“I‘m just hoping the ref doesn’t blow the whistle,” Stone said in explaining what was going through his mind. “Sometimes they get those quick triggers on those trickling out. Credit to him, he was in perfect positioning for me to kind of slide in there and get that, when you’re just hoping nobody sees it but you.”

The game was scoreless past the midway mark of the second when Michalek netted one on a similar type of dirty goal and Pacioretty replied eight seconds later on a breakaway.

Pageau put the Senators ahead at 18:13 of the second, deflecting a hard pass from Karlsson behind Tokarski.

After the Stone goal had given the Senators some padding, Beaulieu brought the Canadiens to within one on a shot from the point that deflected off a Senator with 5:35 left in the third.

Turris iced the victory with Tokarski on the bench in favor of an extra attacker.

”I think we made it a little bit too easy on their goalie,“ said Pacioretty. ”We have to get some screens and some second and third chances. It’s the same story too often. We have to find ways to put the puck in the net especially when we have (Tokarski) back there. We’ve left him out to dry too many times this year.

“It’s frustrating because he’s a great goaltender and he does all the right things. We give up too many chances and we haven’t been able to score with him in there. That’s on the players in this room and nobody else.”

With neither Craig Anderson nor Lehner back practicing yet, the Senators are almost certain to give Hammond his second career start Saturday against the Florida Panthers.

”He battled, he was real solid for us,“ said Senators coach Dave Cameron. ”He stopped them every way possible; he used his head a couple of times when pucks went off it.

“When you see a goalie like that come up from the minors, and he’s been here for two-plus weeks, with all the shots he’s taken every day in practice ... with everybody who stays out extra, he stands out there and helps out in whatever way he can. ... He’s a real easy guy to cheer for, and real excited for him.”

The Canadiens played with five defensemen most of the night, as Alexei Emelin went down with an injury in the first minute. Defensemen Jarred Tinordi will be recalled from Hamilton and play Friday against Florida.

NOTES: Injuries to G Robin Lehner (undisclosed) and G Craig Anderson (hand) left the Senators scrambling for puck-stoppers. Senators G Andrew Hammond made the first NHL start of his career, and his backup was 20-year-old former third-round pick Chris Driedger, who has only made two starts at the AHL level. Driedger was recalled from Evansville of the ECHL, where he has a 8-25-2 record as a first-year pro. ... Senators W Bobby Ryan played his 500th NHL game. ... Canadiens C Manny Malhotra was scratched for the ninth time this season. He had played the previous two games. Malhotra was replaced by W Jiri Sekac. ... Canadiens D Mike Weaver, who had also played the previous two games, was scratched as well. ... Senators coach Dave Cameron continued his blue line rotation. D Mark Borowiecki was back in the lineup and D Patrick Wiercioch was back in the press box. ... Senators C Jean-Gabriel Pageau was in the lineup after being recalled from Binghamton on Tuesday. He took the roster spot of W Clarke MacArthur, who is out with an undisclosed injury.