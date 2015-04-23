Senators shut out Habs to avoid elimination

OTTAWA -- Winger Mike Hoffman returned to a prominent line and rediscovered his touch to keep the Ottawa Senators’ season alive Wednesday night.

The team’s leading goal-scorer with 27 during the regular season, Hoffman collected his first of the playoffs and just his second in the past month, sparking the Senators to a 1-0 victory over the Montreal Canadiens at Canadian Tire Centre.

The Canadiens still hold a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven, first-round Eastern Conference playoff series.

Game 5 will be played Friday at Montreal’s Bell Centre.

In recent weeks, Hoffman was relegated to the team’s fourth line because of untrustworthy defensive play, but with the Senators facing elimination, he was returned to the second unit, alongside center Mika Zibanejad and winger Bobby Ryan.

“To get a playoff goal and even a game-winner is pretty big,” said Hoffman, a 25-year-old rookie who scored at 9:05 of the third period. “I‘m just trying to do whatever I can to help this team win. I don’t decide what line I‘m on.”

The co-star of the victory was Senators goalie Craig Anderson, who stopped 28 shots for his third career playoff shutout. Canadiens goalie Carey Price was equally stellar, making 31 saves.

“They played desperate hockey,” Price said. “They really stifled us all night. You can’t be too hard on yourself.”

It was just the sixth start since Jan. 21 for Anderson, who was bothered by a deep bone bruise on his blocker hand, then sat back as first-year goalie Andrew Hammond led the Senators on a remarkable run to a playoff spot.

Anderson started Game 2 but lost 2-1 in overtime. The 33-year old veteran said he appreciated being in a goalie duel with Price.

“It’s great. We don’t want a 5-4 game halfway through the game,” Anderson said. “It’s one of those things where Carey is seeing the puck really well, and we’re doing the best we can to get second and third opportunities. ... They’re doing a good job around their net, limiting our opportunities. But good thing Hoff was able to find the back of the net.”

Zibanejad made a key play on the goal, getting a piece of Canadiens defenseman Tom Gilbert just enough to cause an errant pass that was intercepted by Senators defenseman Cody Ceci. While Ceci was passing the puck to Hoffman, Zibanejad rushed to the front of the net to screen Price.

“Great play by him,” Hoffman said. “He might not have got an assist on the play, but if he wasn’t in front of Price there, (Price) probably would have saved it. So it’s hard work by him, a big reason it went in.”

The Senators also held 1-0 leads in the first three games of the series, but each was built in the opening period. After the Hoffman goal, they played with in an extra gear and forced Price to keep the score close.

“I think if you look at it, we just continued to play,” Ottawa winger Mark Stone said. “I think the first couple of games we just kind of sat back and let them come to us. In the final 10-15 minutes, we really drove the play and tried to continue to hold pucks in their end.”

The Canadiens’ best scoring chance was in the second period, when winger Brandon Prust had a shorthand breakaway after a Hoffman turnover in the offensive zone. Prust tried to put a move on Anderson but ran out of room and hit the side of the net with a backhand attempt.

“That would have been the highlight of my career, that one,” Prust said. “I wish I could have buried it, that’s for sure.”

The Senators will have to dig down even deeper to bring the series back to Ottawa for a Game 6, and they know it.

“We played with our hearts tonight and we found a way to win,” Anderson said. “We’re going to take it in right now, the room, and just enjoy it for about two or three minutes and come back ready to work tomorrow and focus for the next one, because it’s only going to get harder.”

Hoffman agreed.

“We’ve got another game in Montreal that’s going to be the toughest one of the series so far,” he said. “We’ve got to be mentally ready for that.”

The Canadiens were not surprised their opponents were so tough to put down.

“This is a team that’s been fighting with their backs against the wall for two or three months,” winger Max Pacioretty said. “They never gave up hope, so we don’t expect them to give up now. They’ve obviously got a gutsy group over there who are going to battle until the very end. We can’t control that, we can just control our game.”

NOTES: Senators C Zack Smith dressed for his first game in the playoffs, taking over fourth-line duties from C David Legwand, who was a healthy scratch. Smith played the last 10 games of the regular season after returning from a dislocated wrist that kept him out for three months. Coach Dave Cameron said he was making the move to add speed to the lineup, but Smith was also expected to bring more physicality. ... Canadiens RW Dale Weise, the Game 2 hero with the tying and overtime-winning goals, had Smith as his best man when he was married. The two played three seasons together with the Swift Current Broncos of the Western Hockey League. ... Canadiens D Greg Pateryn made his NHL playoff debut by taking the place of D Nathan Beaulieu, who was knocked out of the series with an upper-body injury sustained when he was hit by Senators D Erik Karlsson in Game 2. Pateryn, a former fifth-round pick, has 20 games of regular-season experience.