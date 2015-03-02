Preview: Canadiens at Sharks

The San Jose Sharks look to salvage the finale of their four-game homestand when they host the Eastern Conference-leading Montreal Canadiens on Monday. Things have not gone as hoped when San Jose halted a two-game skid with a victory at Dallas on Feb. 19 and faced a stretch during which it played eight of its next nine contests at home. The Sharks have yet to record a victory, however, scoring a total of five goals while falling to Los Angeles, Detroit and Ottawa.

Montreal has been heading in the opposite direction as it enters with a winning streak that reached four games with Saturday’s 4-0 triumph over Toronto. Carey Price posted his 31st career shutout - and league-leading 36th win - while David Desharnais scored twice as the Canadiens moved three points ahead of the New York Islanders atop the East and within two of Nashville in the race for the Presidents’ Trophy. Montreal hopes for better results against San Jose this season as it was unable to solve Antti Niemi in a pair of shutout losses in 2013-14.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, RSN East, RDS (Montreal), CSN California (San Jose)

ABOUT THE CANADIENS (41-16-5): Price was named the NHL’s Second Star of the Month for February after going 9-1-1 with two shutouts, a 1.34 goals-against average and a .949 save percentage in 11 games. The 27-year-old is two victories away from tying his career high of 38 set in 2010-11 and two shutouts shy of matching his personal best of eight recorded that same season. Brendan Gallagher is riding a five-game point streak during which he has collected four goals and four assists.

ABOUT THE SHARKS (30-25-8): San Jose parted ways with James Sheppard on Sunday, trading the left wing to the New York Rangers for a fourth-round pick in the 2016 draft. The 26-year-old Sheppard recorded five goals and 11 assists in 57 games before being dealt. Brent Burns registered his 30th assist of the season Saturday, eclipsing his previous career high set in 2010-11 while with Minnesota. The All-Star defenseman has collected 46 points, two shy of his personal best reached last campaign.

OVERTIME

1. The Canadiens are a perfect 12-for-12 on the penalty kill over their last five games.

2. San Jose has lost eight straight home games (0-6-2), last winning at SAP Center when it blanked Chicago 2-0 on Jan. 31.

3. Monday’s contest is the first of a four-game road trip that also takes Montreal to Anaheim, Los Angeles and Arizona.

PREDICTION: Sharks 3, Canadiens 2