Preview: Canadiens at Sharks

The San Jose Sharks have won five of their last six contests and complete a difficult seven-game, 12-day stretch with another challenge Friday when the Atlantic Division-leading Montreal Canadiens pay a visit. San Jose allowed eight goals in its last six outings, capped by Wednesday’s 4-1 victory at red-hot Los Angeles, and is beginning to look more like the team that won the Western Conference in 2015-16.

“This is how we played last year down the stretch and in the playoffs,” Sharks forward Logan Couture told reporters. “We get up on teams, (and) it’s tough for teams to come back.” San Jose won both meetings last season and has taken six of the last seven meetings with the Canadiens, who have been struggling on the road with one win in their last five away from the Bell Centre. Montreal have managed just three goals during the first two contests of a five-game road trip, winning at Detroit in overtime before losing 2-1 at Anaheim on Tuesday. Canadiens goalie Carey Price (13-2-1, 1.68 goals-against, .947 save percentage) has continued his strong play, allowing four goals in his past three starts.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, Sportsnet, RDS (Montreal), CSN California (San Jose)

ABOUT THE CANADIENS (16-5-2): Forwards Brendan Gallagher and Andrew Shaw – two players who suffered scoring droughts early in the season – are producing more of late. Gallagher recorded three points in the last three games and Shaw owns three goals in his past six contests, adding to an offense that ranked fifth in the league entering Thursday and boasts five players with at least 15 points. Center Alex Galchenyuk leads that group with nine goals and 13 assists while defenseman Shea Weber owns 18 points – 10 on a power play that is 0-for-6 the last three games.

ABOUT THE SHARKS (14-9-1): Goalie Martin Jones (12-8-1, 2.04 GAA, .921 SP) has played a big part in San Jose’s surge while limiting four of his last five opponents to one goal or fewer. “He’s one of the top goalies in the league,” Sharks coach Peter DeBoer told reporters. “He’s just getting better. You’re just seeing the tip of what he’s capable of.” Couture has picked up his production of late with three goals and a pair of assists in the last three games to push his point total to 16 – third on the team behind captain Joe Pavelski and defenseman Brent Burns (21 apiece).

OVERTIME

1. Canadiens C Tomas Plekanec, who has 560 points in his career, managed to post just two in the last 10 contests.

2. San Jose C Joe Thornton has 1,354 career points and needs one to break the tie with Brendan Shanahan for 25th on the NHL’s all-time list.

3. Montreal D Andrei Markov leads the team in assists with 15 and the 37-year-old is on pace for his second-best season in his career offensively.

PREDICTION: Sharks 3, Canadiens 1