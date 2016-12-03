Sharks' first-period goals hold up in 2-1 win

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Goalie Martin Jones outdueled Carey Price as the San Jose Sharks continued their home domination of the Montreal Canadiens with a 2-1 win on Friday night at sold-out SAP Center.

Brent Burns and Joe Pavelski scored first-period goals and Jones made 31 saves as the hosts wrapped up a busy portion of their schedule -- 10 games in 18 nights -- in impressive fashion.

In winning for the sixth time in seven games, first-place San Jose increased its lead in the Pacific Division to three points over idle Anaheim.

In addition, the Canadiens dropped to 0-8-2 since last winning in San Jose in November 1999. Montreal continued, too, to struggle offensively as the Habs were held to two or fewer goals for the sixth time in seven games.

San Jose had a scare late when center Logan Couture drew blood with an accidental high stick of right winger Alexander Radulov.

The Canadiens were able to break through on the second half of the double minor and deny Jones' shutout bid when left winger Artturi Lehkonen scored a six-on-four power-play goal with Price pulled for the extra attacker at 18:43 of the third period.

Aside from a few minutes at mid-period, the Sharks were all over the Canadiens during the first period. San Jose scored the only two goals, and Jones was solid to keep Montreal off the scoreboard.

After dominating zone time early, the Sharks went on the game's first power play at 4:24 after Montreal defenseman Mark Barberio held Sharks fourth-line forward Micheal Haley.

Pavelski fed Burns' wheelhouse, and the Sharks defenseman stepped into a one-time slapper with his right knee on the ice to blast his 10th goal of the season from the left dot past Price at 5:22.

Joe Thornton picked up the second assist to move into sole possession of 25th place on the career points list with No. 1,355.

San Jose converted at even strength late in the period. Pavelski forced a turnover inside the San Jose line and gave the puck to Thornton, who returned the favor for a tap-in with 56.5 seconds left. Pavelski gained a step on Montreal defenseman Andrei Markov to get into prime position for his eighth goal of the season.

Jones stymied the Canadiens with a number of big saves, including a sprawling glove stop on center Alex Galchenyuk, a pad save on right winger Brian Flynn and a blocker stop on right winger Alexander Radulov.

Montreal outshot San Jose 10-7 during a scoreless second period in which Jones and Price continued to put on a goalie's clinic.

Jones made a left-pad save on Canadiens right winger Brendan Gallagher and received some good fortune when Radulov's drive six minutes later drew iron.

Price gloved a wrister by left winger Mikkel Boedker, stoned center Chris Tierney in close with his blocker and stoned breaking center Tommy Wingels late in the period.

NOTES: Sharks LW Patrick Marleau appeared in his 1,436th game on Friday to tie John Bucyk (Boston) for the eighth-most appearances with one team. ... Montreal's five-game trip continues Sunday in Los Angeles. ... Having played its 10th game in 18 nights Friday, San Jose is idle until Wednesday before Ottawa pays a visit. ... Sharks C Joe Thornton came into the game with no goals and two assists in his last 11 games. ... San Jose D Paul Martin appeared in his 800th career game. ... The Canadiens played without D Nathan Beaulieu (neck) and C Charles Hudon (fractured sternum). D Zach Redmond and LW Daniel Carr were healthy scratches. F Brian Flynn returned after missing nine games. ... C Tommy Wingels returned after missing three straight games with a lower-body injury. D Dylan DeMelo, LW Matt Nieto and C Ryan Carpenter were healthy scratches.