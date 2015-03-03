After trade and flight, Smith scores in Sharks debut

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- To say Ben Smith had a full day Monday is an understatement.

Following a trade at mid-day, Smith arrived in time to score a goal and add an assist, helping the San Jose Sharks beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-0, San Jose’s first win on home ice in nine attempts.

Backup goalie Alex Stalock posted his second shutout of the season and fourth of his career with 20 saves. Montreal goalie Carey Price, under siege all night, saw his franchise-record, 10-game road winning streak end.

“It seemed like we had no energy tonight,” Montreal coach Michel Therrien said. “I thought our team was drained, and it always happens this time of the season depending on a lot of things, and tonight was one of those nights for us.”

But this night belonged to Smith, the 26-year-old center acquired from the Blackhawks along with a draft pick in exchange for center Andrew Desjardins. Smith took the morning skate in Chicago in anticipation of playing for the Blackhawks on Monday night.

Told after the skate he was traded, Smith raced home, grabbed a suitcase and a couple suits and headed to the airport. He caught a 2 p.m. CT flight to San Francisco, where with the help of a police escort, he arrived at the rink at 6:30 p.m. PT. Too late to participate in the pregame skate, Smith rode a stationary bike and suited up for the game.

“I don’t think too many guys take a pregame skate half a country away, land, throw your gear on and have that kind of game,” Sharks coach Todd McLellan said. “That’s speaks volumes about Ben’s character.”

Smith redirected a wrist shot by defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic past Montreal goalie Carey Price 6:51 into the game to find the back of the net for the first time in 29 games.

“It had been a while for me,” Smith said. “It was nice to have that happen, and hopefully that can continue here. Anywhere I can help this team win some games moving forward is what I‘m going to do every single day.”

Center Joe Pavelski’s 32nd goal, a power-play strike at 19:13, gave the hosts a 2-0 lead at the first intermission.

In the second period, Smith was at it again, providing the second assist on defenseman Matt Irwin’s sixth goal at 6:28 that made it 3-0.

“You can see his game, I think he fits in well with our team,” San Jose center Tommy Wingels said of Smith. “He’s tenacious, he’s got a good skill set. I think he’ll complement our team very well.”

Instead of sagging and letting the opponent back into the game as the Sharks had in each of their previous two home outings, the hosts continued to push and deny the Canadiens any thought of a comeback.

Montreal did not have a power play for the first time this season, and San Jose outshot the Canadiens 37-20.

“(The Sharks) were sharp tonight, in all areas they were really sharp and we weren‘t,” Montreal defenseman P.K. Subban said. “We weren’t good enough tonight, and against a team like that, you can’t afford to not be sharp and not be ready to play.”

Center Patrick Marleau scored his 15th goal of the season on the power play at 13:07 of the third period.

All that was left was the suspense of a shutout, and Sharks defenseman Brent Burns earned a big assist by batting away a diving shot by Canadiens center David Desharnais just before it crossed the goal line seven minutes into the final period. The play was confirmed by video review.

Burns made a diving play in the final seconds to break up a two-on-one, too.

“That was a helluva play defensively at the end,” Stalock said. “To see a guy lay out like that is pretty cool.”

NOTES: San Jose dealt three pending unrestricted free agents, C Andrew Desjardins (Chicago), RW Tyler Kennedy (New York Islanders) and C James Sheppard (New York Rangers) in addition to having LW Tye McGinn (Arizona) claimed off of waivers. San Jose received F Ben Smith from Chicago along with a 2017 draft pick. The Sharks received draft picks for Kennedy and Sheppard. ... San Jose recalled rookie C Chris Tierney from Worcester of the AHL. ... Montreal acquired D Jeff Petry from Edmonton for a pair of picks, F Brian Flynn from Buffalo for a pick, and F Torrey Mitchell in a separate deal with Sabres for a pick and a prospect. ... Petry made his debut with the Canadiens on Monday, but Flynn and Mitchell planned to meet the team in Anaheim where Montreal next plays on Wednesday. ... San Jose G Antti Niemi is expected to start in Vancouver on Tuesday.