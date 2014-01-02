Preview: Canadiens at Stars

The Dallas Stars look to carry over their strong play from December when they host the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday. Montreal is 2-2-1 on its six-game road trip, while Dallas stands two points out of a playoff position as it looks to extend its point streak to eight games (5-0-2). “I think we know our identity, and that’s to be good defensively and use our team speed when we have a chance,” Stars center Rich Peverley told the Dallas Morning News. “There’s not a lot of teams in the league that can skate with us.”

The Stars capped the 2013 portion of the schedule Tuesday with their second victory over Los Angeles in eight days as former Canadien Erik Cole scored twice. Montreal let a three-goal lead get away in the third period and lost 5-4 in overtime Tuesday at Carolina. The Canadiens have scored only 17 times in their last 10 contests but are third in the league in goals against (2.22).

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, RDS (Montreal), FSN Southwest (Dallas)

ABOUT THE CANADIENS (23-14-4): Carey Price, who is expected to be named to Team Canada for the 2014 Winter Olympics, had an outstanding first half but yielded five goals in two of his last four contests. Montreal could be tiring a bit on the defensive end or opening up too much to break out of its scoring doldrums as it has allowed 18 goals over the first five games of its road trip. Reigning Norris Trophy winner P.K. Subban leads the team with 29 points while United States Olympian Max Pacioretty boasts a team-high 17 goals.

ABOUT THE STARS (20-12-7): Tyler Seguin has paid big dividends in his first season with the Stars after being acquired from Boston in a big offseason deal, recording team highs of 20 goals and 39 points just short of midseason. Seguin has 12 points in his last nine games and Cole has heated up of late, collecting four goals and an assist over his last three contests. Kari Lehtonen is 4-0-2 in his last six games - allowing 11 goals - for a team that is without three of its top six defensemen due to injuries.

OVERTIME

1. Dallas is only 5-for-68 on the power play at home - worst in the league - but netted a pair with the man advantage against visiting Los Angeles on Tuesday.

2. Montreal F Daniel Briere continues to struggle, with no points and a minus-7 rating over his last 10 games.

3. Stars captain Jamie Benn has recorded three goals and six points in his last four contests.

PREDICTION: Stars 3, Canadiens 2