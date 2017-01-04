Preview: Canadiens at Stars

Since getting off to a 4-5-1 start on the road, the Montreal Canadiens have been racking up the points away from home. The Atlantic Division-leading Canadiens are 4-1-3 on the road since early December and 2-1-2 on their seven-game trek, which continues Wednesday against the Dallas Stars.

Alexander Radulov helped lift Montreal to a 2-1 triumph at Nashville on Tuesday, extending his point streak to four games with a pair of assists against his former team - including one on captain Max Pacioretty's winning goal at 4:30 of overtime. Dallas is finishing a stretch during which it played eight of nine at home and is 5-2-1 in that span after dropping a 3-1 decision to Florida on Saturday. Patrick Eaves shares the team lead in goals with Tyler Seguin after scoring his 13th against the Panthers, which was his career-high seventh tally on the power play. The Stars will be without captain Jamie Benn, who suffered a foot injury on Saturday as he fell awkwardly after Florida defenseman Mark Pysyk's stick got caught in his skate, but Antoine Roussel (upper body) could return after missing the last four games.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Sportsnet, Sportsnet 360, RDS (Montreal), FSN Southwest (Dallas)

ABOUT THE CANADIENS (23-9-6): Radulov was not the only former Predator to have a successful return to Nashville on Tuesday, as defenseman Shea Weber forged a 1-1 tie early in the third period in his first career game at Bridgestone Arena as a visitor. The 31-year-old Weber, who was acquired by Montreal last summer, spent the first 11 seasons of his career with the Predators - serving as team captain for the last six. Goalie Carey Price was the Atlantic's leading vote-getter for the 2017 All-Star Game and will serve as the division's captain in the event, which takes place on Jan. 29 in Los Angeles.

ABOUT THE STARS (16-15-7): Benn will be missing his first game due to injury since March 2013, when he was dealing with a wrist ailment. "This is a situation where it is our responsibility to keep him out," coach Lindy Ruff told the team's website. "He could probably play, but where he would be in a couple of days would be a big concern of ours." The 27-year-old Benn is second on the team with 34 points and has recorded a goal and five assists during a four-game streak.

OVERTIME

1. Pacioretty has played in 120 consecutive regular-season games - the second-longest active streak on the team.

2. Seguin tops the Stars with 38 points and is riding a four-game streak during which he has collected three goals and three assists.

3. Montreal concludes its road trip Saturday in Toronto but returns home for just one game before visiting Winnipeg and Minnesota on back-to-back nights next week.

PREDICTION: Stars 3, Canadiens 2