Canadiens 6, Stars 4: Max Pacioretty and defenseman P.K. Subban each recorded four points while Lars Eller scored the go-ahead goal with 9:21 left in the third period as visiting Montreal edged Dallas.

Eller roofed a shot from the bottom of the right circle for a 5-4 lead and Pacioretty added his second goal into an empty net with 1:04 remaining for the Canadiens. Subban scored and set up three others while David Desharnais and Brendan Gallagher each had a goal and an assist and Carey Price made 28 saves for Montreal, which finished its road trip with a 3-2-1 mark.

Tyler Seguin collected a goal and an assist and defenseman Kevin Connauton set up a pair of tallies for the Stars, who saw their seven-game point streak end. Rookie Valeri Nichushkin, captain Jamie Benn and defenseman Brenden Dillon also scored and Kari Lehtonen turned aside 22 shots for Dallas.

Benn converted a nifty cross-ice pass from Seguin 6:12 into the game and Pacioretty, who was named to the U.S. OIympic team on Wednesday, answered 4:48 later after reeling in a stretch pass from Subban. Desharnais scored from the slot after a backhand feed by Subban 1:35 into the middle session and Nichushkin tied it on a penalty shot at 5:23.

Subban looped through the slot and beat Lehtonen from the right circle to put Montreal back in front 1:07 later and Gallagher added a power-play goal 3:30 into the third. Seguin responded with a man-advantage tally from the right circle at 7:42 before Dillon tied it from the right point 47 ticks later.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Subban, who also had six hits, leads the Canadiens with 33 points. … Seguin registered his 12th multi-point effort in his first season with the Stars. … Montreal F Daniel Briere, who has gone without a point the last 10 games, was a healthy scratch.