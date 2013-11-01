Preview: Canadiens at Wild

The Montreal Canadiens look to continue their stifling defensive play on the road when they visit the Minnesota Wild on Friday. Montreal has posted shutouts in each of its last two contests away from home and has yielded a total of two goals in winning four straight on the road. The Canadiens, who haven’t allowed more than two tallies in any of their last four games overall, are seeking their third consecutive victory after blanking the Rangers in New York on Monday and securing a 2-1 home triumph over Dallas the following night.

Minnesota has been idle since beginning its four-game homestand with a 5-1 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday. It was the back end of a home-and-home set with the reigning Stanley Cup champions that started with a 5-3 Wild victory in the Windy City two days earlier. Monday’s setback put an end to Minnesota’s four-game point streak.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, RDS (Montreal), FSN Wisconsin, FSN North Plus (Minnesota)

ABOUT THE CANADIENS (8-5-0): Montreal kept Alexei Emelin in the fold Thursday, signing the defenseman to a four-year contract extension. A third-round pick in the 2004 draft, the 27-year-old Russian has yet to play this season after undergoing knee surgery in May. “I love Montreal and I am confident that I will soon return to the ice fully recovered from my injury and contribute to the success of our team,” Emelin said.

ABOUT THE WILD (6-4-3): Defenseman Mathew Dumba is expected to be held out of the lineup Friday as the team decides whether to keep him or send him back to juniors. The 19-year-old, who was drafted seventh overall in 2012, has recorded a goal and an assist in nine games with Minnesota. Veteran left wing Stephane Veilleux cleared waivers and was assigned to Iowa of the American Hockey League.

OVERTIME

1. The Canadiens haven’t posted three straight shutouts on the road since recording a franchise-record five in a row from Nov. 20-Dec. 18, 1928.

2. C Charlie Coyle (knee) and D Keith Ballard (head) are expected to return to Minnesota’s lineup.

3. Montreal could have RW George Parros (concussion) and LW Max Pacioretty (lower body) back in the lineup.

PREDICTION: Canadiens 3, Wild 1