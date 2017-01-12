Preview: Canadiens at Wild

After earning five of a possible six points on their road trip, the Minnesota Wild make a brief stop at home to face the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday. Minnesota went 2-0-1 on its trek and heads back out on the road for two more contests after the showdown with Montreal before returning to Xcel Energy Center for a string of four games.

Eric Staal leads the Wild with 35 points thanks to a hot streak that has seen him collect eight goals and 11 assists over his last 16 contests while being kept off the scoresheet only twice in that span. Montreal had its six-game point streak snapped by Washington on Monday but bounced back in a big way two nights later, erupting for a 7-4 victory at Winnipeg in the opener of a back-to-back road set. Phillip Danault and Artturi Lehkonen each scored twice for the injury-riddled Canadiens, with the latter becoming the fifth member of the team to reach double digits in goals this campaign. Montreal is looking to earn a split of the season series after dropping a 4-2 decision to Minnesota at home Dec. 22.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, NBCSN, Sportsnet, RDS (Montreal)

ABOUT THE CANADIENS (26-10-6): Tomas Plekanec nearly saw his lengthy consecutive games streak come to an end Wednesday as he missed the morning skate with the flu and was a game-time decision. But the 34-year-old Czech made it 212 contests in a row and scored his second goal in as many games in the triumph over the Jets. Six injured players did not accompany the team on its two-game trek, including defenseman Andrei Markov (lower body) and forwards Alex Galchenyuk (knee), Brendan Gallagher (hand) and David Desharnais (knee).

ABOUT THE WILD (25-9-5): Staal and Charlie Coyle are tied for the team lead with 13 goals apiece, although the latter has scored just once in his last six games. Captain Mikko Koivu has netted three tallies in his last three games to pull right behind the duo with 12 goals. Zach Parise — who missed a chunk of games earlier this season — has been making up for lost time, collecting 11 points over his last 11 contests while being kept off the scoresheet only twice in that stretch.

OVERTIME

1. The Wild had won eight in a row at home before falling to Columbus in their last game at Xcel Energy Center on Dec. 31.

2. Montreal is sending coach Michel Therrien, G Carey Price — who will serve as captain of the Atlantic Division team — and D Shea Weber to the All-Star Game at the end of the month.

3. Coach Bruce Boudreau, G Devan Dubnyk and D Ryan Suter will represent Minnesota during the All-Star festivities.

PREDICTION: Wild 3, Canadiens 1