Kuemper, Wild edge Canadiens

SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- Thrust into a starting role for a playoff contender, Minnesota Wild second-year goalie Darcy Kuemper is riding the ups and downs of the game. On Wednesday, he hit one of the ups.

After struggling in his previous two starts, Kuemper had an impressive bounce-back game, stopping 18 shots as the Wild beat the Montreal Canadiens 2-1.

Left winger Jason Zucker and right winger Jason Pominville both scored unlikely goals as the Wild (14-9-1) improved to 8-2-1 at home. Kuemper allowed four goals in each of his two previous starts for Minnesota, which won seven of its last 10.

For the Canadiens, goalie Carey Price was busy all night. He finished with 33 saves but didn’t get enough offensive assistance. Price kept the Wild from pulling away, including stopping Zucker on a third-period solo rush to the net with a paddle save.

With Price on the bench for an extra attacker and less than a minute to play, Montreal (17-8-2) got a goal from center Alex Galchenyuk. However, Montreal couldn’t tie the score and lost for the fourth time in five games.

The Wild power play, among the league’s worst this season, went 0-for-5 and drew boos from the sellout crowd.

“There’s too many positive for our team to focus on right now,” Wild coach Mike Yeo said. “I‘m not going to deny it, (the power play is) the one thing that’s keeping us from being an elite team. But that said, we’ve got the group to do it, we’ll figure it out. Everyone’s frustrated, the fans are frustrated, but I’d be willing to bet they’re not as frustrated as we are.”

Minnesota needed 19 seconds and one shot on goal to take the lead. After a pass from Wild center Mikko Koivu, Zucker snapped off a wrist shot from the goal line in the left corner. The puck hit Price in the right shoulder and bounced up, then hit the goalie’s back and landed over the goal line.

“I felt it hit my back,” Price said. “It’s on my back, so I tried to do what I could, but it shouldn’t go in. That first one’s disappointing to give up, first minute of the game, first shot of the game.”

The Wild were playing without Ryan Suter for the first time since the renowned defenseman signed a 13-year free agent pact with the team in the summer of 2012. Suter, who is battling an undisclosed illness, had played in 153 consecutive games for Minnesota.

In his place was rookie blue-liner Christian Folin, recently recalled from the Wild’s minor league team in Iowa. He helped double Minnesota’s lead a few minutes past the midway point of the second.

Folin ripped a rising wrist shot from the blue line. Pominville, battling with a Canadiens defender at the top of the crease, ducked to avoid the puck, only to have it hit his stick and deflect under the crossbar. After a lengthy review to determine if Pominville played the puck with a high stick, the goal was allowed to stand.

“We were all kind of laughing at it,” Pominville said. “I was in front of the net and Folin took a good wrister and it was coming almost at my head, so I decided to duck. It hit my stick and went in. I’ll take it, for sure.”

Montreal held the Wild without a shot on goal in nearly a minute of a five-on-three power play in the second period, then made a push early in the third with the period’s first six shots on goal.

“We played the way we’re supposed to play in the third period, but I didn’t like and didn’t appreciate the way we competed for the first two periods,” Canadiens coach Michel Therrien said. “You’re not going to get many results. We have to make sure we compete right from the start.”

The Canadiens’ momentum was halted when left winger Eric Tangradi ran Folin hard into the end boards. Tangradi was given a major penalty for boarding and ejected from the game. However, Minnesota didn’t record a shot on goal during the five-minute power play.

“It’s tough,” Canadiens left winger Max Pacioretty said. “It’s one of those hits where if he turns into it, it looks like a great check. I didn’t see the replay, but that’s how I felt. It’s tough to get a break like that when we do feel like we have pressure, but at the same time, we gave away two periods of the game.”

NOTES: There was a four-person ceremonial puck drop before the game featuring the quartet of 2014 inductees into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame. Longtime University of Wisconsin coach Jeff Sauer, veteran NHL D Brian Rafalski, 1998 Olympic gold medalist Karyn Bye Dietz and 1984 U.S. Olympic coach Lou Vairo are being honored by the hall in Minnesota this week. ... NHL commissioner Gary Bettman, in attendance at the game, issued a statement on the passing of Canadiens legend Jean Beliveau, saying in part, “No record book can capture, no image can depict, no statue can convey the grandeur of the remarkable Jean Beliveau.” A 10-time Stanley Cup winner, Beliveau played center for the Canadiens between 1950 and 1971. ... Montreal, in the midst of a five-game road trip, visits the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night. The Wild stay home to host the Anaheim Ducks on Friday.