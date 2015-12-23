Stingy Wild add to slumping Habs’ misery

SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- In desperate need of something positive, the slumping Montreal Canadiens instead got the holiday equivalent of a lump of coal in their stockings Tuesday.

The Minnesota Wild used plenty of defense and just enough offense to snap a losing streak, beating the Canadiens 2-1, sending Montreal to its fifth loss in a row.

Right winger Jason Pominville scored a first-period goal and center Charlie Coyle added one in the third for the Wild, who had lost two in a row but headed into the holiday break on a high note. Goaltender Darcy Kuemper had 24 saves for Minnesota (18-9-6) and he improved to 4-0-4 this season.

“He’s looked good,” said Pominville of the Wild’s second-string goalie. “He’s working hard, and it’s nice to see him step in and get rewarded with some wins the way he has for us. He’s playing with confidence, he’s seeing the puck well and we’re all pretty excited for him.”

The offensive drought continued for the Canadiens, who got 20 saves from goalie Mike Condon. Left winger Daniel Carr scored the lone goal for Montreal (20-13-3), which now lost nine of its past 10 contests and has scored just five times in the past five games.

“It will be good to get away from the game a little bit to get a fresh take when we come back and be more energized,” said Condon, as his team headed north for a three-day break for Christmas. He acknowledged that the mood in the locker room is gloomy. “It’s not good, I can tell you that. But no one is going to feel sorry. You just have to keep on going. That’s all you can do.”

As they so often do at home, the Wild opened the scoring when center Mikael Granlund sailed down the right side of the offensive zone and sent a rising shot that hit Condon up high, producing a rebound that landed at the top of the crease. Pominville was waiting there and swatted the puck past Condon with a sweeping backhand shot.

“We turned the puck over on the first one in our defensive zone and created a turnover at our blue line, and they ended up scoring goals,” Canadiens coach Michel Therrien said. “That’s the story of tonight’s game.”

Granlund thought he doubled Minnesota’s lead in the final minute of the first when his poke at a loose puck bounced under Condon and appeared headed over the goal line when the goalie swept away and covered the puck. Referee Justin St. Pierre called no goal on the ice, and after a lengthy replay process upheld the call. Replays showed the puck on the verge of crossing the goal line before Condon covered it, but there was no clear view of the puck in the net.

Montreal lost defenseman Tom Gilbert in the opening period to a lower body injury. He did not return.

“I think the D did a good job of stepping up and playing pretty much a full game with five D,” said Montreal left winger Max Pacioretty. “That’s tough. That’s a lot of minutes for certain guys and I think they played well.”

Coyle made it 2-0 early in the third after a long lead pass from right winger Nino Niederreiter and flipping a shot off Condon’s right shoulder and in. Wild left winger Zach Parise thought he made it 3-0 a few minutes later when he slapped a puck past Condon’s left skate, but after another lengthy review, the officials again announced no goal.

On the next shift, Carr finally got Montreal on the board, sliding a low shot under Kuemper’s left leg pad. It was the second goal in three games for Carr, who joined the team on Dec. 9.

“It’s almost automatic that we get that disallowed goal that they’re going to score shortly after that, but you know what, good talk on the bench,” Wild coach Mike Yeo said. “This is what we talked about last game, there was some adversity that struck in the game. I think we were in a better place tonight, we were ready to handle it and that didn’t break us.”

NOTES: On Monday, Wild D Mike Reilly took his first NHL pregame warmup but did not make his NHL debut. On Tuesday, the Wild returned the former University of Minnesota standout to their AHL team at Iowa. He has been recalled and sent down twice without seeing action. ... Forty-two years ago on Dec. 22, 1973, Canadiens C Jacques Lemaire scored his 200th career goal in a 7-1 Montreal win over Buffalo. Lemaire coached the Canadiens for parts of two seasons in the 1980s and was the Wild’s coach for their first eight seasons after Minnesota entered the league as an expansion team in 2000. ... Both teams will be off until Saturday as part of the NHL-mandated holiday break. The Canadiens are in the midst of a season-long, seven-game road trip and will visit the Washington Capitals next. Minnesota, which is on a four-game homestand, hosts the Pittsburgh Penguins.