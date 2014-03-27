Preview: Canucks at Avalanche

The Vancouver Canucks continue their push toward a playoff spot when they visit the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday. Vancouver has pulled within four points of Phoenix for the second wild card in the Western Conference thanks to a winning streak that reached three games with a 5-2 triumph at Minnesota on Wednesday. David Booth recorded his first multi-goal performance in over two years for the Canucks, who have outscored their opponents 11-4 during their run.

Colorado has a firm hold on third place in the Central Division, 11 points ahead of the Wild, and trails Chicago by three for second. The Avalanche halted their three-game slide (0-2-1) with a 5-4 shootout win at Nashville on Tuesday as captain Gabriel Landeskog registered two goals and an assist in regulation before netting the decisive tally in the third round of the bonus format. Vancouver posted a 3-1 home victory in its first meeting with Colorado on Dec. 8, when Mike Santorelli scored twice and set up Ryan Kesler’s winning goal.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, RSN Pacific (Vancouver), Altitude (Colorado)

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (34-30-10): A sign that Vancouver’s offense is getting into gear emerged Wednesday as Daniel Sedin scored his first goal since Dec. 30. The 33-year-old Swede went 23 games without a tally and notched only five assists during the drought. Captain Henrik Sedin, who has just one goal in his last 30 games, sat out the win over Minnesota with a leg injury.

ABOUT THE AVALANCHE (45-21-6): Landeskog’s two-goal performance on Tuesday was his second of the season and first since Feb. 1 against Buffalo. Paul Stastny notched two assists versus Nashville, giving the Avalanche five players with at least 50 points. Matt Duchene (68), Landeskog (58), Ryan O‘Reilly (55) and rookie Nathan MacKinnon (55) also have reached the plateau.

1. Duchene recorded an assist on Tuesday for his career-best 68th point, eclipsing his previous high set in 2010-11.

2. O‘Reilly has yet to be whistled for a penalty in 70 games this season.

3. Following Thursday’s game, Vancouver plays six of its final seven contests at home.

PREDICTION: Avalanche 4, Canucks 2