Preview: Canucks at Avalanche

The Colorado Avalanche look to take advantage of a tired team and even their record at Pepsi Center when they continue their five-game homestand Saturday against the Vancouver Canucks. Colorado fell to 4-5-0 in its own building when it began its stretch at home by allowing four goals in the third period en route to a 6-3 loss to Edmonton on Wednesday.

Rene Bourque's resurgence continued in the setback as he pulled even with Matt Duchene for the team lead in goals (seven) by scoring twice. Vancouver will be concluding its string of three road games in four nights after dropping a 2-1 decision in Dallas on Friday. The Canucks have improved their play of late, alternating wins and losses over their last eight contests after enduring a nine-game winless streak (0-8-1). Bo Horvat has been on a bit of a tear for Vancouver, notching an assist versus the Stars to give him five points in his last three games and a team-leading 14 on the season.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, CBC, Sportsnet (Vancouver), Altitude (Colorado)

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (8-11-2): Horvat also leads Vancouver with seven goals but has yet to tally on the power play, although he has scored both of the team's short-handers in 2016-17. Jayson Megna provided all the offense for Vancouver on Friday, netting his first goal in five games this season to equal his total in 18 contests over the previous two campaigns. Captain Henrik Sedin produced three tallies in his first six games but has scored only twice in his last 15 matches and is mired in a seven-game drought.

ABOUT THE AVALANCHE (9-10-0): Calvin Pickard will be in net against the Canucks as Semyon Varlamov is suffering from an upper-body injury. "He won't go tomorrow, so he had the morning off the ice," coach Jared Bednar told the team's website on Friday. "He should be full practice by Sunday." Colorado cleared room on the roster for the imminent return of captain Gabriel Landeskog by assigning 19-year-old left wing A.J. Greer (one assist in five games) to San Antonio of the American Hockey League.

OVERTIME

1. The Avalanche will recall a goaltender from San Antonio to serve as Pickard's backup.

2. Vancouver RW Alexandre Grenier, who made his NHL debut last season, was a healthy scratch Friday after being recalled from Utica of the AHL prior to the game.

3. Colorado is one of only two teams (Boston) yet to suffer an overtime or shootout loss this season.

PREDICTION: Avalanche 4, Canucks 3