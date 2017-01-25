Preview: Canucks at Avalanche

The Vancouver Canucks are one point out of the final playoff spot in the Western Conference, thanks to an impressive record at home. However, the Canucks are tied with Arizona for the fewest road wins (five) in the NHL, a mark they will try to improve upon when they visit the league-worst Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday night.

Vancouver kicked off its three-game road trip with a 4-2 loss at Chicago on Sunday, only its second regulation defeat in the past 13 games (8-2-3). The Canucks have won both matchups against Colorado this season, including a 3-2 shootout win at Denver on Nov. 26 that was part of a winless five-game homestand that started the Avalanche's collapse. Colorado, which owns the league's worst home record at 5-17-1 and has lost six in a row overall and 11 of its past 12 (1-10-1). Since they were sitting at .500 with a 9-9-0 record on Nov. 21, the Avalanche have won only four times in 27 games (4-21-2).

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, Altitude (Colorado), Sportsnet 360, Sportsnet Pacific (Vancouver)

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (22-20-6): Although Vancouver has mustered only six goals over the past four games, it marked only the second time this season that the team received goals from defenseman in back-to-back games. Troy Stecher converted on the power play in Chicago while fellow blue-liner Luca Sbisa struck two nights earlier versus Florida. "We’re pushing more of that," coach Willie Desjardins said of the defensemen joining the rush. "We need that in our attack and it just adds to our game.”

ABOUT THE AVALANCHE (13-30-2): Colorado could be short-handed after leading goal scorer Matt Duchene sat out Monday's game and Tuesday's practice due to illness. While his status is unclear, the team placed defenseman Tyson Barrie and forward Rene Bourque on injured reserve, further depleting the lineup. “Injuries are part of the game. Every team goes through them,” coach Jared Bednar said. “It doesn’t make it any easier on us ... but we’ve got players that need to step up in situations like this."

OVERTIME

1. Avalanche leading scorer Nathan MacKinnon had zero goals and three assists in 10 games versus Vancouver.

2. Canucks G Jacob Markstrom, who earned the win in Colorado in November, will get the start Wednesday.

3. Avalanche F Jarome Iginla notched his 617th goal Monday, leaving him eight shy of GM Joe Sakic for 15th on the all-time list.

PREDICTION: Avalanche 3, Canucks 2 (OT)