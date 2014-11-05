Canucks use big third period to get win

DENVER -- Nick Bonino had little choice but to throw the puck on the Colorado Avalanche net. Like most things the Vancouver Canucks did in the third period, it worked out just fine.

Bonino scored two goals, goaltender Ryan Miller shook off a rough start to make 20 saves and the Canucks rallied to beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-2 on Tuesday night.

Centers Henrik Sedin and Shawn Matthias and right winger Derek Dorsett also scored for the Canucks, who have won five of six.

Left winger Chris Higgins had two assists.

“In the second we just took the game over,” Matthias said. “I’d like to see how long we had the puck. It seemed like we were rolling the lines and cycling the puck. All four lines were rolling.”

Center John Mitchell and left wing Jamie McGinn scored for Colorado. Goaltender Semyon Varlamov had 32 saves for the Avalanche.

Trailing by a goal entering the third, the Canucks struck twice in a span of 2:20. Dorsett tied it with a deflected shot 2:27 into the period, and then Bonino put a loose puck into an open net to give Vancouver its first lead of the game.

The center got his second goal nearly five minutes later with a snapshot that beat Varlamov on the short side.

“A great play again by Higgy (Higgins),” Bonino said. “He had three guys on him, gave me the pass. I was going to get squeezed off if I didn’t put it on net. Sometimes they go in, sometimes they don‘t.”

Matthias, who was denied earlier in the game, made it 5-2 with 6:50 left.

“Three years in a row I’ve scored my first one in the 13th game,” he said. “I guess it’s my game. It’s good to get that one out of the way.”

Colorado played the third period with just five defensemen after Brad Stuart suffered a leg injury in the second and did not return.

It was one of many things that went wrong for the struggling Avalanche. Last season Colorado started 12-1 but this year sit 3-6-5 and has lost three straight, which prompted a brief players meeting after the loss.

“We felt like there’s some things to air out, that we wanted to talk about,” captain and left winger Gabriel Landeskog said. “We had a chance to do that.”

Things looked positive early for Colorado. Mitchell gave the Avalanche a 1-0 lead with a goal 1:15 into the game. He took a drop pass from left winger Alex Tanguay and beat Miller with Colorado’s first shot of the game.

The Avalanche couldn’t generate much on a four-minute power play midway through the first but got a second goal late in the period when McGinn wristed a pass from right wing Jarome Iginla over Miller’s right shoulder to make it 2-0.

Colorado had chances to add on but couldn’t capitalize.

“We weren’t good enough on it,” Iginla said. “We’re up 2-0 and we have the power plays and we want to make it 3-0. We know the importance of it. We didn’t and they hung around and it cost us.”

Center Nathan MacKinnon nearly gave Colorado a three-goal lead, but Miller made a glove save on him.

“I spotted them two goals, I felt like I had to calm things down, in my mind as well,” Miller said. “I needed to calm down and battle through. We were able to get through some penalty kills and the guys got rewarded in the third period.”

The Canucks were on the attack for most of the second period but had a tough time solving Varlamov. The goaltender stopped Matthias on a breakaway chance with 3:19 left in the period, and, a minute later, left winger Daniel Sedin got a pass from behind the net from his brother, center Henrik Sedin, and hit the far post. The puck fell underneath Varlamov, who covered it up.

It looked like the Avalanche would carry a two-goal lead into the third when the Canucks finally broke through. Henrik Sedin, parked in front of the net, scored on a rebound off Daniel Sedin’s shot from the point with four seconds left in the second to make it 2-1.

“I thought we played real hard in the second,” Vancouver coach Willie Desjardins said. “I thought we could have had a couple. We finally got rewarded.”

Vancouver outshot Colorado 16-8 in the period.

NOTES: Vancouver D Kevin Bieksa was in the lineup despite getting hit in the eye with a puck Sunday against Nashville. ... Colorado RW Daniel Briere again was a healthy scratch. He has been out of the lineup the last four games. ... Canucks rookie C Bo Horvat made his NHL debut. Horvat, 19, was Vancouver’s first-round pick (ninth overall) in the 2013 NHL draft. ... Avalanche C Jesse Winchester took part in the morning skate with a regular practice jersey. Winchester has yet to play this season because of a head injury. He was on schedule to play last week when he had a setback.