Preview: Canucks at Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks play the second contest of their eight-game homestand by hosting the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday. The Blackhawks have points in their last three games (2-0-1) to keep pace in the Central Division while the Canucks are clinging to the final wild-card spot in the Western Conference. Chicago has a 16-7-2 home record, but Vancouver’s 15-9-2 road mark is arguably more impressive.

Jannik Hansen recorded his first career hat trick when the Canucks defeated the Blackhawks 4-1 at Vancouver in their last meeting on Nov. 23. Chicago and Vancouver developed a rivalry after facing each other in the playoffs in three consecutive seasons from 2009-2011 and neither team has been able to gain the upper hand in their regular-season series. The Canucks are 4-7-0 against the Central Division - a record they need to improve if they hope to stay in the playoff race.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Sportsnet (Vancouver), CSN Chicago

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (29-20-3): Ryan Miller is expected to be back in net after he was pulled in Vancouver’s 5-3 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Monday. Ronalds Kenins has been a healthy scratch for two games after scoring two goals in his first four NHL contests. Zack Kassian tallied in each of the last two games after going 21 appearances without a goal.

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS (33-18-3): Captain Jonathan Toews has one goal in his last eight games but recorded two assists Monday in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Arizona Coyotes. Marian Hossa has four goals in his last two games. Kris Versteeg, who scored Chicago’s only tally in the last contest against Vancouver, could return from a hand injury Wednesday after missing 16 games. Corey Crawford got the night off Monday and should be in the crease for Wednesday’s tilt.

OVERTIME

1. Chicago does not have an away contest until Feb. 26 following its eight-game homestand.

2. Canucks F Daniel Sedin has 47 points in 50 career games against the Blackhawks.

3. The teams will meet one more time this season, at Chicago on April 2.

PREDICTION: Blackhawks 4, Canucks 3