Preview: Canucks at Blackhawks

(Updated: DELETES "entering Saturday" in OVERTIME No. 3)

The Vancouver Canucks continue pursuit of a Stanley Cup playoff spot when they visit the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday, hoping to ride the momentum of their captain recording his 1,000th point to their third straight victory. Henrik Sedin became the 85th player in NHL history to accomplish the feat - the 38th to do it with one franchise - with a goal on an assist from twin brother Daniel (968 career points) in Friday's 2-1 victory over Florida, but Henrik was quick to credit others.

"It's been a very long ride, but a fun ride," Sedin told reporters after extending his point streak to four games (two goals, two assists). "All the teammates and linemates we've had, they've all given us something and made us better." Vancouver capped a 2-0-1 homestand before beginning a three-game road trip that includes stops in Colorado and Arizona, and must continue to win to keep pace in the Western Conference as it sits just outside a wild-card spot. Chicago prevailed 4-3 on Nov. 19 in the first of three meetings this season on Marian Hossa's overtime goal after erasing a 3-0 deficit to win its third straight game in the series. The Blackhawks won at Boston 1-0 on Friday on Hossa's tally with 1:26 to play for their second straight victory as they continue to battle Minnesota for supremacy in the Central Division.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, NHL Network, Sportsnet (Vancouver), WGN (Chicago)

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (22-19-6): Bo Horvat (team-high 13 goals) shares the club lead in points (30) with Henrik Sedin, but recorded only one assist in five games since being named to the Pacific Division lineup for the All-Star Game. Vancouver boasts seven players with at least 10 goals to include Henrik and Daniel Sedin with 11 apiece, although only Sven Baertschi (plus-4) and Horvat (even) do not have a minus rating. Ryan Miller (14-10-3, 2.48 goals-against average, .919 save percentage) is 7-0-2 with a .951 save percentage in his last nine games, and is expected to start Sunday.

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS (29-14-5): Patrick Kane owns a team-most 47 points despite not hitting the scoresheet in three of his last four games while Artem Anisimov leads the club with 18 goals, but hasn't scored in his last seven games. Hossa has 17 goals this season - 10 in the third period or overtime - and his 516 career tallies are two shy of Hall of Famer Dale Hawerchuk for 36th all-time. Corey Crawford (17-10-3, 2.54, .913) is expected to return in goal and try for his 200th career victory after Scott Darling made 30 saves in his fourth consecutive Friday appearance (three starts).

OVERTIME

1. Chicago LW Artemi Panarin (17 goals, team-best plus-minus rating of plus-14) hasn't scored in his last five games.

2. The Canucks' power play is 1-for-19 in its last six contests while the Blackhawks' No. 28 penalty-killing unit entering Saturday is 10-for-12 in its last seven games.

3. Chicago D Brian Campbell, 37, is one point shy of 500. He is third among active defensemen with 1,048 games played, trailing Boston's Zdeno Chara (1,318) and Philadelphia's Nick Schultz (1,054).

PREDICTION: Blackhawks 3, Canucks 2