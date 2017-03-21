Preview: Canucks at Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks benefited from the contributions of a familiar face to clinch their ninth consecutive playoff appearance while the Vancouver Canucks' postseason aspirations have long since been dashed due in large part to an offense without an identity. Winners of five in a row and 17 of their last 20, the Blackhawks and captain Jonathan Toews look to continue their good fortune on Tuesday when they host the spiraling Canucks.

"There's no given that you're going to make the playoffs every year," said Toews, who has qualified for the NHL's second season in all but his rookie campaign (2007-08). "You've seen teams ... that have made good runs, made the playoffs one year and then don't make it the next year. So for us in this day and age to get to that number is a huge accomplishment." While Chicago is jockeying with Metropolitan powerhouses Washington, Columbus and Pittsburgh for the Presidents' Trophy, Vancouver is getting perilously close to falling into the basement of the Pacific. The Canucks' 29th-ranked offense continues to plague the club, as it has mustered all of nine goals during the team's six-game losing skid (0-4-2) - with Saturday's 2-0 setback serving as the second time that Vancouver has been shut out in that stretch.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, Sportsnet Pacific (Vancouver), CSN Chicago, NHL.TV

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (28-34-9): Bo Horvat recorded two of his team-leading 20 goals to highlight a five-point surge to begin the month, only to be limited to just two assists over his last six games. The 21-year-old resides one tally shy of 50 for his young career and looks to get back on track versus Chicago, against which he scored a goal in each of the two contests this season. Fellow forward Markus Granlund won't have that chance as the 23-year-old is scheduled to undergo wrist surgery, ending his season after recording career highs in goals (19) and assists (13).

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS (47-20-5): Toews tallied twice in Sunday's 6-3 win against Colorado to reach the 20-goal plateau in each of his first 10 consecutive seasons, joining Denis Savard and current Hart Trophy winner Patrick Kane as the only Blackhawks to do so. The 28-year-old Toews increased his point total to 31 points (13 goals, 18 assists) in the past 24 games, beginning with a sterling effort in a 4-2 victory over Vancouver on Jan. 22 when he capped a four-point performance by scoring the go-ahead goal with 1:18 remaining. Kane, who also scored in that outing, has 30 points (17 goals, 13 assists) in the past 20 games to seize hold of the team lead in goals (32), assists (47) and points (79).

1. Chicago LW Artemi Panarin has four goals and as many assists during his six-game point streak and has 22 points (seven goals, 15 assists) overall in the past 20 contests.

2. Vancouver's 29th-ranked power play has scored just twice in its last 15 contests while its 26th-ranked penalty kill has surrendered a goal while short-handed in each of the last three games.

3. Blackhawks LW John Hayden has one goal and two assists in three contests since joining the club.

PREDICTION: Blackhawks 5, Canucks 1