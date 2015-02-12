Sedin nets pair as Canucks defeat Blackhawks in OT

CHICAGO -- Home is supposed to be where the heart is. But given the heartbreak they’ve gone through the last two games, the Chicago Blackhawks may want to go back on the road as soon as they can.

Unfortunately, Chicago still has six more games to play on a season-high eight-game homestand, the first two games of which the Blackhawks have lost in either overtime or a shootout.

Wednesday, it was an overtime defeat, as Vancouver left winger Daniel Sedin scored two goals, including the winner at 1:20 in the extra period, as the Canucks eked out a 5-4 victory over the struggling Blackhawks.

”I think it was more not defending, as the poor decisions we made with the puck led to all of their action,“ Chicago coach Joel Quenneville said. ”Sometimes you have to keep it simple.

“We made some good plays in the offensive zone, but some of the decisions we had with the puck were tough to watch.”

Sedin scored the Canucks’ last two goals of the game, but none was more important than the winning wrist shot in front of Chicago goalie Corey Crawford that stopped a Blackhawks rally from a 4-2 deficit early in the third period.

Sedin also made his shots count: He took just three in the game, scoring on two, as Vancouver is now 2-0 vs. Chicago this season with one more regular-season meeting remaining.

”I thought we played well,“ Sedin said. ”(Chicago) came back in the end, but I thought we stuck with the game plan for 60 minutes and it paid off in the end.

“It’s disappointing to give up the last two (goals that tied the game), but it doesn’t really matter now. We won the game.”

The Canucks ended their brief two-game road trip (although they’re in the early stages of a stretch where they’ll play 10 of 14 games away from home), snapping a one-game losing streak. The Canucks (30-20-3) have now won four of their last eight games.

“When they scored early in the second on a tough goal (the first goal of the game), we came back and played well,” Vancouver coach Willie Desjardins said. “Then we were able to turn around after they got a couple late. It was a good effort by our guys.”

Despite the loss, Blackhawks right winger Marian Hossa continued to have one of the hottest sticks in the league. For the second straight game, Hossa scored a pair of goals -- making it five goals in his last three games -- as Chicago, which has lost five of its last eight, slipped to 33-18-4.

Vancouver backup goalie Eddie Lack (5-6-2) turned back 37 of 41 Blackhawks shots for the win. Crawford (21-12-3), meanwhile, stopped 31 of Vancouver’s 35 shots in regulation.

“We weren’t happy with our game tonight,” Chicago defenseman Duncan Keith said. “Probably, overall, the better team won tonight, if you’re looking at the whole 60 minutes, 65 minutes.”

After a scoreless first period, Chicago scored 57 seconds into the second period on right winger Patrick Kane’s 27th goal, unassisted, when he tapped the puck past Lack.

Normally Vancouver’s backup goalie, Lack got the start because No. 1 netminder Ryan Miller had a horrible outing in his last game on Monday at Minnesota, giving up five goals on just 18 shots.

Vancouver tied the game less than four minutes later at 4:42 when left winger Chris Higgins sent a perfect cross through the Chicago goal mouth to a waiting Linden Vey. The right winger scored his eighth goal of the season by slipping the puck past the stretched-out Crawford.

The Canucks made it 2-1 at 6:44 when center Bo Horvat emerged from a multi-player scrum in front of the net to one again capitalize on a close-in shot past Crawford.

Vancouver made it 3-1 at 11:19 when right winger Zack Kassian tipped in defenseman Luca Sbisa’s slap shot from just inside the blue line.

Chicago, which has struggled with its power play in the last several games, struck at 12:48 of the third period when Hossa picked up a rebound in front of the Canucks’ net and slid it past Lack for his 15th goal of the season, but the Blackhawks still trailed 3-2.

Sedin scored at 15:23 to make it 4-2, but the Blackhawks wouldn’t give up.

Once again on the power play, Chicago left winger Brandon Saad tipped in a shot from the blue line by defenseman Duncan Keith at 17:49 to bring the Blackhawks back to within one goal at 4-3.

With just under two minutes to play, the Blackhawks pulled Crawford for the man- advantage and it paid off with 54 seconds left in regulation.

Hossa came to the rescue, tying the score at 4, much to the joy of the 21,346 in attendance, with his second goal of the night.

NOTES: Chicago scratched D Tim Erixon and LW Teuvo Teravainen. Vancouver’s scratches were C Nick Bonino and D Yannick Weber. Bonino was still ailing from being hit by a shot from Wild D Ryan Suter on Monday. Ronalds Kenins replaced Bonino, with Shawn Matthias shifted back to center. ... Chicago LW Kris Versteeg was back in the lineup after missing 17 games due to a broken left hand. He was hurt in the Winter Classic game in Washington vs. the Capitals on Jan. 1. The Blackhawks assigned C Joakim Nordstrom to Rockford (Ill.) of the AHL to make room for Versteeg on the roster. ... Defenseman Adam Clendening, who played four road games for Chicago before he was traded to Vancouver two weeks ago, played for the first time against his old team Wednesday.