Sedins lift Canucks past Blackhawks in OT

CHICAGO -- At 36 years old, twin brothers Daniel and Henrik Sedin are on the downslope of their careers.

But whatever the Sedins have lost in youth and athleticism, they have gained in knowledge and experience. The veteran duo's craftiness was on full display as they led the Vancouver Canucks to a 5-4 overtime win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday night.

Daniel Sedin set up Henrik Sedin for the game's opening goal. As a closing act, Henrik Sedin screened the net on Daniel Sedin's game-winning goal with 2:48 remaining in overtime.

"They're smart players," Canucks coach Willie Desjardins said. "If they catch you taking a shift off, they're going to capitalize, and they did tonight."

The overtime goal salvaged a hard-fought win for Vancouver, which squandered a three-goal lead in the third period. The Canucks (29-34-9) snapped a six-game winless skid despite being outshot 44-15.

The loss ended a five-game winning streak for Chicago (47-20-6). By forcing overtime, the Blackhawks earned one point in the standings and secured their fourth consecutive season with at least 100 points.

"We had the puck a lot," Chicago coach Joel Quenneville said. "They cashed in on their opportunities, which were few. We didn't mind the way we played tonight."

The only blemish for the Blackhawks was an uncharacteristically ugly outing from goaltender Corey Crawford. He allowed four goals on 10 shots before he was replaced with 17:45 left in the third period. Backup netminder Scott Darling stopped four of five shots in relief.

Brandon Sutter scored a pair of goals against Crawford to increase his total to 17 goals on the season. Reid Boucher also scored as the Canucks built a 4-1 lead early in the third period.

"For the first time in a while, we were just opportunistic tonight," Sutter said. "We managed to get a few."

It almost wasn't enough.

Chicago rallied in the third period behind goals by Marian Hossa, Richard Panik and Ryan Hartman to even the score at 4 with 1:03 to go in regulation. Hartman's game-tying goal marked his second of the game and 18th of the season. He scored that Blackhawks' first goal on the power play early in the second period.

Quenneville pulled Darling for an extra attacker with about two minutes remaining. Hartman capitalized with a one-timer in front of the crease on a perfect feed from Patrick Kane at 18:57.

"I knew it was coming," Hartman said of Kane's pass. "He makes plays like that. He's a special player, and he can put it right on my tape. You've got to give him a lot of credit for that one."

Vancouver goaltender Ryan Miller maintained his composure after the third-period letdown. He finished with 40 saves on 44 shots to earn his first victory since March 4.

"It's tough," Miller said. "They're creative. They get inside. I thought we got away from closing on the puck a little bit in the third. We were waiting to pop sticks. A lot of running around. We have to keep the pucks moving out and bear down a bit."

Desjardins said a few bad decisions by the Canucks forced Miller into a difficult spot. Vancouver was called for six minor penalties, including three in the second period and two in the third period.

Chicago finished 2 for 6 on the power play. Vancouver was 1 for 2 on the man advantage.

"I think you have to give Miller a lot of credit," Desjardins said. "He made some big saves. They've got too good of a power play. We have to stay out of the box."

The game also was shaped by a pair of video reviews.

In the third period, a goal by Blackhawks rookie John Hayden was waved off after a review showed that Panik was offside to start the sequence. During overtime, officials confirmed Daniel Sedin's game-winning goal after determining Henrik Sedin had not committed goaltender interference.

Darling did not hide his displeasure. He barked at officials as he left the ice.

"You could argue it," Quenneville said sharply when asked about the final determination.

Vancouver improved to 11-21-3 on the road.

"Wins have been pretty tough to come by in the last couple weeks, so we'll take it," Sutter said.

NOTES: Blackhawks RW Marian Hossa skated on the third line after missing back-to-back games because of a lower-body injury. Hossa had a goal and an assist. ... Canucks RW Jack Skille returned after missing 12 games because of a groin injury. ... Blackhawks LW Andrew Desjardins, RW Jordin Tootoo, D Michal Kempny and D Michal Rozsival were healthy scratches. ... Canucks C Joseph Labate and D Philip Larsen were healthy scratches. ... The Blackhawks held a moment of silence for former Chicago Bulls general manager Jerry Krause. Krause died Tuesday at age 77.