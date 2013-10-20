Preview: Canucks at Blue Jackets

The Columbus Blue Jackets are in dire need of some home cooking after mustering just five goals during a fruitless three-game road trip. With eight of its next nine contests at home, Columbus looks to alter its fortunes on Sunday, when it opens a four-game homestand against the Vancouver Canucks. Artem Anisimov scored late in the third period with the outcome no longer in doubt Saturday as the Blue Jackets suffered their fourth straight loss, a 4-1 setback to Washington.

With Vezina Trophy winner Sergei Bobrovsky receiving a heavy workload, Columbus may turn to Curtis McElhinney to make his first NHL appearance since Dec. 31, 2011. Vancouver could opt for Eddie Lack after Roberto Luongo made his sixth straight start Saturday afternoon, a 25-save performance in a 4-3 shootout loss to Pittsburgh. Defenseman Alex Edler scored in his return from a three-game suspension following his illegal hit on San Jose rookie Tomas Hertl, but the Canucks fell to 2-0-1 on their season-high seven-game road trip.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, RSN (Vancouver), FSN Ohio (Columbus)

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (5-3-1): Fourth-liner Brad Richardson tallied for the second straight contest while playing in his 400th NHL game. Defenseman Kevin Bieksa quadrupled his point total by recording his fourth career three-assist performance on Saturday. Captain Henrik Sedin is riding a four-game point streak and has found the scoresheet in all but one contest this season.

ABOUT THE BLUE JACKETS (2-5-0): Columbus coach Todd Richards didn’t mince words following the team’s latest setback. “Our young guys are playing, but we need more out of our veteran players,” he said. “Right now, their games aren’t good enough.” Marian Gaborik returned from a bout with the flu to notch an assist on Anisimov’s tally.

OVERTIME

1. The Canucks claimed two of the three meetings last season, with all three venturing past regulation.

2. Vancouver recalled C Jeremy Welsh from Utica of the American Hockey League hours after C Jordan Schroeder suffered a foot injury.

3. Columbus D Dalton Prout is expected to return to the lineup after being a healthy scratch for each of the last three games.

PREDICTION: Canucks 4, Blue Jackets 1