Canucks 5, Blue Jackets 3

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Vancouver right winger Jannik Hansen and left winger Daniel Sedin led an offensive outburst with one goal and three assists each, guiding the Canucks to a come-from-behind 5-3 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets in Nationwide Arena.

Center Henrik Sedin added two goals and an assist, and center Brandon Sutter also scored, as the Canucks snapped a three-game losing streak.

The Canucks came back from deficits of 1-0 and 3-2 to win, scoring the final three goals of the game in the final 9:55.

Canucks goaltender Jacob Markstrom, making his first start of the season following a hamstring injury in early October, had 42 saves.

The Blue Jackets remain the NHL’s only winless team at home. They fell to 0-6 in Nationwide Arena so far this season.

Blue Jackets left winger Boone Jenner had a goal and an assist for the Blue Jackets, while defenseman Jack Johnson and right winger Cam Atkinson each had goals. Center Ryan Johansen had two assists.

Blue Jackets goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky finished with 25 saves, but was not good in the third period.

The Blue Jackets took a 1-0 lead at 6:35 of the first period on Jenner’s eighth goal of the season, scored on a power play.

Jenner crashed the net to Markstrom’s left side and was rewarded with a perfect pass from veteran left winger Scott Hartnell across the goal mouth.

The Canucks started to take over play midway through the first, taking advantage of several neutral-zone turnovers by the Blue Jackets.

The tandem of Daniel Sedin and Jannik Hansen each assisted on each other’s goal.

At 10:19 of the first, Hansen took a feed from Sedin and scored off a snap wrister from in front of Bobrovsky.

At 17:12, Hansen made a nifty play from below the goal line, making a behind-the-back pass to Sedin, who had found space between the circles.

The Blue Jackets salvaged a tie by the first period’s end.

With only 15.5 seconds remaining, Johnson -- freed from the penalty box only seven seconds earlier -- scored off a bang-bang pass across the slot from Jenner.

After a sloppy, scoreless second period, the Blue Jackets took a 3-2 lead at 8:01 of the third when Atkinson and defenseman David Savard teamed up for a brilliant short-handed goal.

Savard, from deep in his own zone, found Atkinson behind the Canucks’ power-play pointmen, springing him for a clean look at Markstrom.

But only 2:04 after the Jackets took the lead, the Canucks responded.

This time, it was Henrik Sedin who scored from close-range at 10:05 off a feed from Hansen, and that goal seemed to steal the Blue Jackets’ confidence.

At 14:52, Sutter skated around Blue Jackets defenseman Ryan Murray for a wide-open look at Bobrovsky, beating him just beyond his extended left leg.

That pushed the lead to 4-3, and Henrik Sedin scored an empty-net goal with 1:39 to play to cap the scoring.

NOTES: Vancouver LW Alexandre Burrows denied claims by New Jersey’s Jordin Tootoo that he used personal slurs when the two were in the penalty box together during Sunday’s game in New Jersey. “Personally, I don’t really think I crossed the line,” Burrows told the Vancouver Sun. “What I said (to him) I’ve been told the same in the past and heard it many times throughout my career. I wish it had stayed on the ice where I think it belongs.” ... Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella met two of his former players, Canucks C Henrik Sedin and KW Daniel Sedin, for coffee on Monday morning. “I’ll always treasure those guys, not matter if I‘m working in hockey or not,” Tortorella said. ... Columbus LW Rene Bourque was a healthy scratch for a sixth straight game.