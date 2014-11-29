Miller carries Canucks to shutout win over Blue Jackets

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- One goal is all the support goaltender Ryan Miller needs these days. But the Vancouver Canucks added four third-period goals for good measure last night.

Miller pitched his second straight shutout for Vancouver, making 31 saves in a 5-0 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday at Nationwide Arena.

“He sure is solid back there,” Vancouver coach Willie Desjardins said. “Even the tough saves, he made them look like they weren’t tough. He played well, and we need him playing that way.”

Miller, who had 25 saves in a 2-0 win over New Jersey on Tuesday, has three shutouts this season and 32 in his NHL career. He has stopped 63 straight shots on goal, dating back to the second period of last Sunday’s 4-1 win over Chicago.

”I wasn’t happy with the stretch of games before this,“ said Miller, who signed with Vancouver as a free agent last summer. ”But there are little things working right now. I’ve been more efficient, more trusting of the areas that I need to worry about.

Related Coverage Preview: Canucks at Blue Jackets

“And I‘m getting a better feel for the guys around me, how we can play more efficiently together.”

Left winger Chris Higgins, center Henrik Sedin, center Shawn Matthias, right winger Brad Richardson and left winger Alexandre Burrows scored goals for the Canucks, who opened a seven-game road trip with a methodical, efficient performance.

Higgins’ goal came late in the second period. The rest of them came during a disastrous third period for the Blue Jackets.

The Blue Jackets, who fell to 3-8-1 in Nationwide Arena this season, have lost 14 of their last 16 games. It’s the second time they’ve been shut out in five games.

Blue Jackets goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky had 25 saves.

“We get scored on and we just deflate,” Blue Jackets left winger Nick Foligno said. “It’s the mental toughness we need to have, and we just don’t have it right now.”

The Canucks took a 1-0 lead at 15:25 of the second period.

Higgins skated through the left circle and fired a wrist shot on goal as he approached the goal line. The puck found the sliver of space between goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky and the near post, ricocheting off his right pad and into the net.

Sedin made it 2-0 only 48 seconds into the third period, teaming up with right winger Radim Vrbata for a nifty goal on the doorstep.

Vrbata began carrying the puck behind the Blue Jackets’ net, causing Bobrovsky to drift away from the near post and guard for the wrap-around attempt. But as Bobrovsky drifted, Vrbata fed Sedin for a one-timer that went into the net off Bobrovsky’s right pad.

Matthias scored off a breakaway at 11:49 of the third to make it 3-0, and Richards scored into an empty net with 5:22 remaining to make it 4-0.

The Canucks pushed the lead to 5-0 with 2:34 remaining when Burrows scored off the rush.

“What did I see (in the third period)? I see a team that’s frustrated,” Blue Jackets coach Todd Richards said. “They’ve put in the work. We’re just really, really frustrated right now. We’re searching.”

NOTES: Blue Jackets C Brandon Dubinsky is reportedly close to making his season debut after having abdominal surgery on Oct. 6. Dubinsky joined the Blue Jackets for his first full practice on Thursday. ... Canucks LW Zack Kassian did not travel with Vancouver for the start of this seven-game road trip because of a finger injury suffered on Tuesday. RW Linden Vey took his spot in the lineup. ... After three straight healthy scratches, Columbus D Tim Erixon was back in the lineup. ... Friday’s game was a homecoming of sorts for Vancouver RW Derek Dorsett, who was a 2007 draft pick of the Blue Jackets and spent six seasons in the organization before being traded in 2006. Dorsett married a former Ohio State cheerleader and spends his offseasons in Central Ohio.