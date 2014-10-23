Preview: Canucks at Blues

After starting the season with three straight victories, the Vancouver Canucks look to snap a two-game slide when they visit the St. Louis Blues on Thursday. Vancouver enjoyed success versus St. Louis last season by winning all three meetings - with each contest being decided by a single goal. Jannik Hansen, who had the lone tally in the clubs’ last encounter on Feb. 26, also scored on Tuesday as the Canucks opened their three-game road trip with a thud in a 6-3 setback to Dallas.

Ryan Miller, who yielded five goals on 13 shots versus the Stars, is expected face the team with which he finished last season. The Blues, who look to rebound after a 3-0 loss to Anaheim on Sunday, may not have the traditional faces in the lineup as coach Ken Hitchcock admitted that several players - including forward Alex Steen - were being plagued by the flu. Goaltender Jake Allen will make his second start of the season, with his first resulting in 24 saves en route to a 6-1 triumph over Arizona on Oct. 18.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, RSN (Vancouver), FSN Midwest (St. Louis)

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (3-2-0): Vancouver has permitted 10 goals in losses to Tampa Bay and Dallas, prompting coach Willie Desjardins to ask more of his defense. “We played two pretty good teams,” he said. “If you have to score four every night to win ... that’s a lot. We need to be better defensively.” A surge in power-play production also would help as Vancouver is just 1-for-13 in its last three games after scoring three times in 10 opportunities in the first two contests.

ABOUT THE BLUES (2-2-1): Veteran Steve Ott is expected to be promoted from the fourth to the top line and skate with captain David Backes and T.J. Oshie on Thursday, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. “It’s what I‘m accustomed to,” Ott told the newspaper of his new role, which was necessitated with Paul Stastny sidelined week-to-week with a shoulder injury. “It’s something I relish, being a player that can be in situations and give a coach a different look, being able to help out wherever I can.” Ott has yet to record a point this season.

OVERTIME

1. Vancouver LW Daniel Sedin has collected one goal and seven assists during his five-game point streak.

2. Blues LW Jaden Schwartz, who recorded his first career hat trick versus the Coyotes, has just one point in six career meetings with the Canucks.

3. Vancouver RW Radim Vrbata has scored in four of five contests this season.

PREDICTION: Blues 3, Canucks 2