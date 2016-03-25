Preview: Canucks at Blues

The St. Louis Blues look to continue pursuit of the Central Division title with stellar defensive play when they host the Vancouver Canucks on Friday. After surrendering a total of 13 goals in losses at Calgary and Edmonton, the Blues concluded their 3-2-0 road trip by posting shutout victories over Vancouver on Saturday and San Jose three nights later.

St. Louis, which claimed its second division title in four years last season, trails Dallas by two points for the top spot in the Central. Vancouver is the perfect opponent for the stingy Blues as it has produced a total of five goals during its current slide, which reached six games (0-5-1) on Thursday as the club carried a two-goal lead into the third period but squandered it en route to a 3-2 shootout loss at Nashville. Bo Horvat scored less than seven minutes into the contest for the Canucks, who were blanked in each of their previous three games. St. Louis is looking to complete a sweep of the three-game season series after posting a pair of victories in Vancouver.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Sportsnet (Vancouver), FSN Midwest (St. Louis)

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (27-33-13): Horvat’s goal on Thursday was his 12th of the season - one shy of the total he amassed as a rookie last campaign - and ended Vancouver’s franchise-record drought at 234 minutes, 52 seconds. Daniel Sedin needs three tallies in his last nine games to reach the 30-goal plateau for the fifth time in his career and first since 2011-12. Captain Henrik Sedin moved past a legend Thursday, notching his 966th career point (an assist) to overtake Maurice Richard for 88th place on the all-time list.

ABOUT THE BLUES (43-22-9): Brian Elliott’s return from a knee injury that sidelined him for 17 games has been a raving success, as he turned aside all 56 shots he faced in wins over Vancouver and San Jose. The triumph over the Sharks was the 30-year-old’s 100th as a member of the Blues and put him within one of his second consecutive 20-win season and the fourth of his career. Vladimir Tarasenko, who leads the team with 63 points, is three goals away from matching his personal best of 37 from last season and two points shy of 200 in the NHL.

OVERTIME

1. Blues captain C David Backes needs one tally to reach the 20-goal plateau for the third straight season and sixth time in his career.

2. Vancouver RW Jannik Hansen, who returned to the lineup Thursday after missing 11 games with a rib injury, is one goal shy of reaching 20 for the first time in the NHL.

3. St. Louis recalled D Petteri Lindbohm from the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League.

PREDICTION: Blues 6, Canucks 1