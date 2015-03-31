Canucks extend road success, down Blues

ST. LOUIS -- All the Vancouver Canucks needed to shake a mini-slump was a trip to Missouri.

Or a trip anywhere for that matter.

The Canucks used a second-period goal from center Nick Bonino to break a tie and record a 4-1 win over the St. Louis Blues on Monday night.

Vancouver improved to 23-12-3 away from home with its fourth successive road win.

The Canucks were coming off back-to-back home losses to the Colorado Avalanche and Dallas Stars that dropped them to 21-15-2 on friendly ice.

Vancouver won its sixth successive game against the Blues, including four of the last five in St. Louis.

“There are less distractions on the road,” Bonino said. “No family, no kids, you’re just at the rink and at the hotel with the guys all the time. So that definitely plays into it.”

Center Shawn Matthias, right winger Radim Vrbata and left winger Alexandre Burrows also scored for the Canucks. Goalie Eddie Lack made 23 saves to improve to 15-11-4. He is 5-0 against the Blues in his career.

“Obviously, they are a really good team,” Lack said. “We’re always focused playing them. It’s a tough building to play in, but a fun building to play in. Everyone keeps grinding, and we’re having a little luck along the way.”

Lack is 9-4-1 since taking over for the injured Ryan Miller in late February.

Defenseman Zbynek Michalek scored for the Blues, his first goal since being acquired from the Arizona Coyotes at the trade deadline.

Bonino broke a 1-1 tie by converting into an open net off a shot by defenseman Kevin Bieksa that hit the backboard and bounced right back in front at 13:15 of the second period.

The goal was Bonino’s 15th of the season and second in as many games.

“You need those timely goals, especially down the stretch,” Bonino said. “It was a fortuitous bounce, and it went in.”

St. Louis, which has lost five of its last seven at home, tied the game on Michalek’s drive from the point at 12:44 of the second period. Right winger T.J. Oshie provided a perfect screen on the play.

Vancouver needed just 31 seconds to regain the lead for good on Bonino’s goal.

Vrbata added his team-high 31st goal with 12:54 left in the contest. Breaking free on a two-on-one, he used Bonino as a decoy and blasted a shot over St. Louis goalie Brian Elliott for a 3-1 lead.

Matthias opened the scoring with a breakaway goal early in the second period. He capitalized on a sloppy line change by the Blues for his first goal in seven games.

“That was big for Matthias,” Vancouver coach Willie Desjardins said. “I know he wants to get things to happen.”

The Canucks won the first game of a rugged four-game trip in style.

“I like the way we defended the whole game,” Desjardins said. “From the second period on, we played pretty well.”

“St. Louis had a real good start to the game. They controlled the first 10 minutes, and then I thought we got going. They’re a good team, and for whatever reason, we’ve had some good fortune (against them).”

Burrows added an empty-net goal with 1:31 left.

Both teams have six games remaining in the regular season.

Vancouver (44-27-5) remains in second place in the Pacific Division with 93 points, two more than the Calgary Flames.

St. Louis (46-23-7) still has 99 points, three points behind the idle first-place Nashville Predators in the Central Division.

The effort Monday was the Blues’ second sub-par performance in a row, according to coach Ken Hitchcock.

“Too many breakaways,” he said.

Michalek also was disappointed.

“That’s no way to play, especially at this time of the season,” Michalek said.

NOTES: The Blues failed to score in the first period for the 10th consecutive game. ... St. Louis RW T.J. Oshie returned to the lineup after missing a 4-2 loss to Columbus on Saturday with the stomach flu. ... Blues LW Alex Steen missed Monday’s game with a lower-body injury sustained in the first period Saturday. He said he likely would return Thursday against the Calgary Flames. ... Vancouver G Ryan Miller, who is out with a knee injury sustained Feb. 22, will be back for the postseason. ... The Blues scored just 10 goals in their previous five games. ... The Canucks outhit the Blues 41-34 in a 6-5 shootout win at Vancouver on March 1. ... The Canucks have 10 players with 10 or more goals this season.