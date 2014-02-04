Preview: Canucks at Bruins

(Updated: UPDATING: Minor editing throughout)

The Vancouver Canucks attempt to halt their losing streak as they continue their five-game road trip against the Boston Bruins on Tuesday. Vancouver fell to 0-2-0 on its trek as it suffered its fourth straight overall defeat Monday, a 2-0 setback at Detroit. The returns of coach John Tortorella and captain Henrik Sedin were not enough to prevent the Canucks from losing for the fifth time in seven contests (2-5-0).

Boston was on the right side of a shutout in its last game as it posted a 4-0 victory over Edmonton on Saturday to improve to 2-1-0 on its four-game homestand. Carl Soderberg recorded a goal and an assist while Chad Johnson made 22 saves en route to his second career blanking. The Bruins look to earn a split of the two-game season series after suffering a 6-2 loss at Vancouver on Dec. 14.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, RSN Pacific (Vancouver), NESN (Boston)

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (27-21-9): With four defensemen sidelined with injuries, Vancouver addressed the issue Monday by acquiring Raphael Diaz from Montreal for Dale Weise. The 28-year-old Diaz collected 11 assists while posting a minus-4 rating in 46 games with the Canadiens. Tortorella returned behind the bench after sitting out five contests during his 15-game suspension, while Sedin was back in the lineup after missing six matches with a rib injury.

ABOUT THE BRUINS (35-16-3): Reilly Smith has been kept off the scoresheet in his last two contests following a seven-game point streak during which he registered three goals and five assists. The 22-year-old netted both tallies in the Bruins’ loss at Vancouver for his first career two-goal performance. Captain Zdeno Chara will miss the club’s final two games before the Olympic break as he heads to Sochi, Russia to serve as Slovakia’s flag bearer during the Opening Ceremonies.

OVERTIME

1. Boston recalled D David Warsofsky from Providence of the American Hockey League on Monday.

2. Vancouver LW Daniel Sedin has gone 16 games without a goal.

3. The Bruins have earned points in seven of their last eight contests (6-1-1).

PREDICTION: Bruins 4, Canucks 2