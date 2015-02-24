Preview: Canucks at Bruins

(Updated: UPDATING: Adding information on Krejci in ABOUT THE BRUINS)

The Vancouver Canucks are trying to fend off a host of challengers in the Pacific Division and could be without their starting goaltender as they continue their five-game road trip with a visit to the Boston Bruins on Tuesday night. Vancouver has posted a pair of wins against both New York clubs sandwiched around a loss at New Jersey, but the latest victory came at a price. Goaltender Ryan Miller was injured versus the Islanders and sent back to Vancouver for an MRI exam.

The Bruins salvaged an abysmal five-game road trip that began with a 5-2 loss at Vancouver with a 6-2 drubbing at Chicago on Sunday to halt a six-game winless drought (0-4-2). The cold spell has put Boston in a vulnerable position for the final playoff slot in the Eastern Conference, with Florida and Philadelphia looming three and four points back, respectively. The Bruins have lost three of four to the Canucks since beating them in the Stanley Cup final in 2011.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, RSNP (Vancouver), NESN (Boston)

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (34-22-3): Eddie Lack, who stopped all 27 shots in relief of an injured Miller in Sunday’s 4-0 shutout of the Islanders, takes over as the starter with Jacob Markstrom set to serve as the backup following his recall from Utica of the American Hockey League. “Eddie can carry the load going forward if he has to,” Vancouver general manager Jim Benning said. “Jacob has been outstanding in Utica too.” Captain Henrik Sedin, who has registered four consecutive two-point performances, was named the NHL’s Second Star of the Week on Monday.

ABOUT THE BRUINS (29-21-9): Boston had not scored more than three goals in nine straight games before erupting for a season-high total against the Blackhawks. The output was impressive despite the absence of injured center David Krejci, who will miss four-to-six weeks with a partially torn MCL in his left knee, the team announced on Monday. With defenseman Kevan Miller (shoulder), general manager Peter Chiarelli said there is no need to push the panic button. “There’s a number of trades I could have made,” Chiarelli said. ”... But I‘m not going to make a costly trade for the sake of making a trade.”

OVERTIME

1. Lack, who has never faced Boston, is 22-24-7 with a 2.43 goals-against average over the past two seasons.

2. Bruins G Tuukka Rask is 1-2-1 with a 2.92 GAA lifetime versus the Canucks.

3. Sedin was held off the scoresheet against the Bruins on Feb. 13 and has two goals and five assists in 15 games against them.

PREDICTION: Bruins 3, Canucks 2