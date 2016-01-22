Canucks 4, Bruins 2

BOSTON -- Daniel Sedin took his place in the Vancouver Canucks record book and also gave his team a win on Thursday night.

The left winger became Vancouver’s all-time leading goal scorer when he scored on a rebound 7:03 into the third period and then scored into an empty net as the Canucks (20-17-11), playing a strong defensive game, nipped the Boston Bruins 4-2 in a penalty free game.

Sedin, playing his second straight game without injured twin brother Henrik Sedin, ended a four-game goal drought and broke a tie with Markus Naslund with his 347th career goal. It was also his 20th goal of the season, giving him his 10th 20-goal season in the NHL.

Sedin’s winning goal, on a rebound of a shot by defenseman Christopher Tanev, capped an offensive spree in a defensive game and was all the Canucks needed to go to 3-0-1 in their last four games and 3-1-1 in the first five games of a six-game road trip.

The Canucks, who had allowed 177 shots on goal in the first four games of their road trip, were able to go into their defensive style thanks to an early goal -- by left winger Sven Baertschi just 3.37 into the first period. Baertschi broke wide on defenseman Kevan Miller and held him off while shoveling the puck toward the goal and in with one hand on his stick.

The Bruins (24-17-5 but just 10-12-2 at home) tied the game 1-1 on a goal by right winger Jimmy Hayes in the final minute of the second period. Hayes’ shot from the top of the circle to goalie Jacob Markstrom’s left glanced off him into the net to tie the game.

Right winger Alex Burrows put the Canucks ahead 1:49 into the third period. Burrows scored for the second straight game after going 24 games without a goal.

Bruins left winger Brad Marchand tied it at 2 at 4:15 of the third period before Sedin’s game-winner less than three minutes later.

The Bruins pulled goaltender Tuukka Rask (23 saves) with 2:05 left, but Markstrom (28 saves) didn’t have to make a save and Sedin scored from center ice with 22.1 seconds left.

NOTES: Bruins C David Krejci returned to the lineup after missing 10 games with an upper-body injury. RW Landon Ferraro returned after missing a game with a lower-body injury. RW Frank Vatrano was sent back to the minors. ... The Bruins hosted the family and friends of Denna Laing, the hockey player seriously injured in the women’s game at the Winter Classic. A pregame tribute included a video message from her hospital room and then her two sisters dropping the first puck. Boston Pride teammates sold 50/50 raffle tickets, as the Bruins and other teams rally on her behalf. ... The Canucks signed C Mike Zalewski earlier this week and recalled him from Utica for his third NHL game, his first since the last two games of the 2013-14 season. ... The Canucks scratched LW Brandon Prust and RW Adam Cracknell.