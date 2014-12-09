Preview: Canucks at Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens look to turn around their recent fortunes when they begin a five-game homestand against the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday. Montreal has lost three straight and is 1-5-1 in its last seven, tumbling to third in the Atlantic Division. A long homestand could be just what the Canadiens need as they enter the contest with a 9-3-1 mark at Bell Centre.

The Canucks could use a win to wrap up a six-game Eastern Conference road trip after earning just one point out of games against Toronto and Ottawa over the weekend. Vancouver is the top road team in the NHL with a league-high 11 victories, but it is just 2-3-1 against Atlantic Division foes. Vancouver defeated Montreal at home in overtime on Oct. 30 but has not toppled the Canadiens in regulation since Oct. 7, 2009.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, Sportsnet Pacific, RDS, Sportsnet East

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (18-8-2): Eddie Lack started Sunday’s 4-3 overtime loss to the Senators after relieving Ryan Miller on Saturday and could receive the nod again as the all-too-familiar air of a goaltending controversy hangs over Vancouver. Shawn Matthias missed Sunday’s game after suffering a head injury in Saturday’s 5-2 setback to the Maple Leafs and is questionable to face Montreal. Brad Richardson has five points on a three-game streak and eight in his last six.

ABOUT THE CANADIENS (17-10-2): Carey Price is expected to make his fifth straight start and is 9-3-0 at home. Defenseman Mike Weaver will sit out versus Vancouver after suffering a concussion Saturday, while Bryan Allen (flu) and Lars Eller (upper body) also aren’t expected to play. Michael Bournival was recalled from a conditioning stint and Drayson Bowman was assigned to the American Hockey League on Sunday.

OVERTIME

1. Canadiens rookie Sven Andrighetto scored in his NHL debut Saturday.

2. Canucks F Radim Vrbata is on pace to top his career high of 35 goals with 12 in 26 games.

3. Montreal does not play another road game until Dec. 23.

PREDICTION: Canadiens 4, Canucks 2