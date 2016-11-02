Preview: Canucks at Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens are the hottest team in the league and their next opponent is riding the NHL's longest losing streak. That doesn't bode well for the skidding Vancouver Canucks, who will look to avoid a sixth consecutive setback Wednesday night when they visit the Canadiens in the opener of a six-game road trip against Eastern Conference foes.

Offense has been a major hindrance for the Canucks, who won their first four contests prior to the five-game skid and have been limited to two goals or fewer on seven occasions. Vancouver had been shut out in back-to-back games before ending the drought in Saturday's 5-2 home loss to the Washington Capitals. Montreal, meanwhile, has ripped off seven wins in a row to nearly match last season's record-breaking start, when it won its first nine games. Since falling in a shootout at Ottawa 4-3 for their only loss, the Canadiens have permitted a total of nine goals during their white-hot streak.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, Sportsnet (Vancouver), RDS (Montreal)

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (4-4-1): Vancouver attempted to bolster its offense with the signing of free agent Loui Eriksson, who scored 30 goals and had 63 points with the Boston Bruins last season. The Canucks have yet to reap any dividends from the six-year, $36 million investment in Eriksson, who has four assists in nine games. "I think (Loui) is feeling pressure to perform," coach Willie Desjardins said. "He hasn't seemed to be real comfortable in a spot yet. We'll keep working that."

ABOUT THE CANADIENS (8-0-1): Montreal made a bold move with the blockbuster trade of All-Star defensemen, sending P.K. Subban to Nashville in exchange for Shea Weber. The Canadiens certainly have no complaints about the deal -- Weber leads the team in scoring with 10 points and was named the NHL's Second Star for October. Weber's point total leads all NHL defensemen and he also topped the NHL with three game-winning goals in the opening month while registering a plus-12.

1. Montreal's season-opening nine-game winning streak in 2015-16 ended with a 5-1 loss at Vancouver.

2. Canucks G Ryan Miller has lost three straight starts, but he is 11-7-1 with a 2.07 goals-against average at Montreal.

3. Canadiens G Carey Price has won all five starts and sports a 1.40 goals-against average.

PREDICTION: Canadiens 4, Canucks 1