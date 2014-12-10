Line changes help Canadiens win

MONTREAL -- Wholesale line changes proved to be just what the doctor ordered for the Montreal Canadiens.

Mired in a slump that saw them drop six of their previous seven games, Montreal’s revamped trios delivered, coming up with opportunities and scoring chances in a 3-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday night at the Bell Centre.

“I think everyone had some extra energy tonight,” said left winger Max Pacioretty, whose empty-net goal sealed the win. “It seemed like any line out there could have popped three or four in, so it was a lot of fun tonight. We probably would have liked to have a couple more goals but at the end of the day, we’re getting the chances and now hopefully we can build off that.”

Center Tomas Plekanec scored late in the third period to break a tie and right winger Brendan Gallagher also connected for the Canadiens (18-10-2), who snapped a three-game slide.

Related Coverage Preview: Canucks at Canadiens

Goaltender Carey Price made 15 saves for Montreal, while Ryan Miller stopped 22 shots for Vancouver (18-9-2).

“We all wanted to be out there and compete and go hard, and I thought we did,” Miller said. “I thought it was a good hockey game. A little disappointing we couldn’t stretch it to overtime but that’s how it goes.”

Canucks center Nick Bonino came close to opening the scoring when he had a gaping opening on the left side of the net just over a minute into the game, but he was denied on a diving save by Price.

A lengthy two-man advantage to open the second period helped the Canadiens build some momentum, with each line maintaining extended offensive zone time. After several shots on goal, it was Gallagher’s eighth of the season that finally found the twine. Facing the boards, the 22-year-old spun around with the puck, skated just inside the left circle, and, using the Canucks player in front of him as a screen, fired glove side at 6:56.

Vancouver, which went just over eight minutes before recording its first shot on goal of the period, tied it exactly five minutes later. With the Canucks short-handed, defenseman Kevin Bieksa lobbed it out of his zone to right winger Jannik Hansen, skating toward the Canadiens’ blue line. Hansen skated past Montreal defenseman Andrei Markov before dishing off to streaking right winger Derek Dorsett, who scored his fourth of the year.

Plekanec made it 2-1 Montreal at 15:44 of the third period. Rookie left winger Sven Andrighetto, playing in his second NHL game, skated into the Canucks’ end along the right boards and fed a perfect pass to Plekanec in the slot. Plekanec made no mistake, tipping it high glove side on Miller.

“Yeah, it was a nice play by ‘Ghetto,” Plekanec said. “The defenseman kind of got too close to him so he had some nice room to make that play to me. I just tried to stop it. I was pretty in tight around the net so I just tried to lift it up, and I got lucky and got it right under the crossbar.”

Pacioretty added an empty-netter in the last second.

“I thought our third was better than our second,” said Canucks coach Willie Desjardins. “I thought our second probably wasn’t quite as good. We took a few penalties and certainly didn’t get the outcome we wanted.”

NOTES: Prior to the game, the Canadiens honored the memory of franchise legend Jean Beliveau, who died a week earlier at the age of 83. ... The game was the final outing on a season-high, seven-game road trip for Vancouver. ... Montreal LW Michael Bournival returned from a shoulder injury and D Nathan Beaulieu, called up from AHL Hamilton on Monday, drew in. The Canadiens were without C Lars Eller (upper body injury), D Mike Weaver (concussion) and D Bryan Allen (sick), while LW Eric Tangradi was the lone healthy scratch. ... The Canucks scratched D Frank Corrado and C Shawn Matthias.