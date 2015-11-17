Canadiens erase three-goal deficit, win 4-3 in OT

MONTREAL -- After a rough outing in their last game, it appeared the Montreal Canadiens were in for another until the third line capped off a come-from-behind win in overtime,

Center David Desharnais scored at 3:25 of the extra session to give the Canadiens a 4-3 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Monday night at the Bell Centre.

The Canadiens, trailing 2-0 after the first and 3-0 early in the third, tied it on left winger Tomas Fleischmann’s fifth of the season late in the third period of his 600th career game.

Fleischmann tied it up with 3:08 left in regulation when he beat defenseman Ben Hutton along the wall and shot from the right dot. Goaltender Jacob Markstrom thought he had it, but the puck trickled behind him.

“It takes a lot of character to come back from that,” said left winger Lars Eller, whose shorthanded tally kicked off the rally. “We overcame a lot and I think we really found our game in the second and the third, and pushed the play into their end.”

Left winger Max Pacioretty also scored in regulation for the Canadiens.

Markstrom stopped 32 shots, while goalie Mike Condon made 23 saves for Montreal (14-3-2).

Right winger Adam Cracknell, center Jared McCann and left winger Daniel Sedin scored in regulation for Vancouver (7-6-6).

“We gave up that shorthanded goal that really turned things around,” Daniel Sedin said. “But we’re a young team and we’ve got to learn from our mistakes. In moments like that, we’re still up 3-1 and have to keep going. In the third we played OK and could have easily won the game but then they tied it, and our overtime hasn’t been good enough this year.”

A turnover by defenseman Jeff Petry allowed the Canucks to get on the board first. Left winger Chris Higgins picked up Petry’s no-look pass behind him and got it over to defenseman Matt Bartkowski at the right point. Condon stopped the shot and right winger Derek Dorsett’s attempt on the rebound, but the second rebound found its way to Cracknell on the right at 1:26 of the first period.

It marked the fourth consecutive game that the Canadiens allowed the first goal.

McCann doubled the Canucks’ lead at 17:54 on the power play. With right winger Brendan Gallagher serving a double-minor for high-sticking, the rookie’s intended pass for right winger Radim Vrbata found center Henrik Sedin at the top of the right circle, and the Vancouver captain sent a perfect feed to McCann at the side of the net.

The Vancouver power play connected again at 3:17 of the second period. Blue-liner Yannick Weber sent a light pass to Daniel Sedin at the blue line, and the winger took a couple of short strides to outside the left circle before firing a puck that got wedged top corner.

Eller broke Markstrom’s shutout with his sixth of the season. Defenseman Tom Gilbert sent a stretch pass to Eller at center ice and the winger, on a two-on-one with right winger Devante Smith-Pelly, carried it just inside the right circle before recording the Canadiens’ fourth short-handed goal of the season at 8:40 of the second period.

“We knew we needed just one goal, one spark, and Lars did a good job shorthanded to get that spark and from that point on, we never looked back,” Desharnais said.

Pacioretty brought the crowd to life when he made it a one-goal game at 10:53 of the middle period. After Weber fell behind the net in a battle for the puck with Pacioretty, the puck found its way to Gallagher in the left circle. Markstrom made the save, but Pacioretty was alone to the right of the net to easily poke it home. It was only his second goal since Oct. 27 and his first against a goalie since Oct. 24, the other being an empty-netter.

NOTES: Vancouver RW Alexandre Burrows missed the game for personal reasons, while C Brandon Sutter remains day-to-day with a lower body injury. ... Canucks LW and ex-Canadien Brandon Prust remained on injured reserve with an ankle injury sustained against Montreal on Oct. 27, as did D Luca Sbisa (left ankle). ... Montreal scratched LW Paul Byron and D Jarred Tinordi while D Alexei Emelin missed his second game with a lower-body injury and will be re-evaluated on a daily basis, according to coach Michel Therrien. ...Vancouver rookie C Hunter Shinkaruk made his NHL debut.