Preview: Canucks at Capitals

Few teams needed a win more than the Vancouver Canucks - and after beating the Winnipeg Jets in overtime, that mantel may very have shifted to the Washington Capitals as the clubs prepare to meet Friday night in the United States capital. Washington has dropped two straight games to slip three points behind the Philadelphia Flyers for the final Eastern Conference wild-card playoff spot. Vancouver downed the Jets 3-2 and sits four points back of No. 8 Dallas in the West.

Coming off a game in which it surrendered a franchise record-tying seven third-period goals to the New York Islanders, Vancouver wasn’t at its best against Winnipeg - but escaped thanks to Chris Higgins’ winner in the third round of the shootout. The Canucks should expect a tougher go of it against a Capitals team that has the NHL’s second-best power play. Vancouver prevailed 3-2 in the teams’ last encounter on Oct. 28 in British Columbia.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, RSNP (Vancouver), CSW+ (Washington)

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (30-28-10): The win over Winnipeg not only shook Vancouver out of its slump, it also saw the re-emergence of Alex Burrows as a productive member of the offense. Burrows ended a 35-game goalless drought to open the season with a pair of tallies, setting the stage for Higgins’ shootout winner. Burrows was as stunned as anyone that it took so long to find the net, telling the Vancouver Province: “When I was laying in bed myself, I would think about what I could do and what could change it.”

ABOUT THE CAPITALS (30-27-10): Most players who can’t practice aren’t considered fit to play, but forward Brooks Laich is the exception to that rule - at least for now. Laich is dealing with a lingering groin injury that had him visiting a specialist earlier in the week, and coach Adam Oates told the Washington Post that Laich may not be able to practice for the rest of the season - but he’s still playing in games. “If it was the playoffs, and a guy couldn’t practice between games and just played at night, you’ve seen a lot of those situations over time,” Oates said. “And we’re in playoffs.”

OVERTIME

1. Vancouver has won the last four meetings, averaging more than four goals per game over that stretch.

2. Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin has four goals and two assists in seven career games against the Canucks.

3. Vancouver has lost its last nine games against Eastern Conference foes.

PREDICTION: Capitals 4, Canucks 2