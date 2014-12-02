Preview: Canucks at Capitals

The Vancouver Canucks continue their seven-game road trip with a visit to the Washington Capitals on Tuesday. Vancouver is battling the Anaheim Ducks and the Calgary Flames for the Pacific Division lead and could become the first team in the league to reach 10 road wins with a victory over the Capitals. Admittedly early, but Washington is on the outside of the playoff race in the Eastern Conference and needs to improve its 5-4-3 home record.

The power play is the Capitals’ biggest weapon, but they are less effective at home (11-for-43). Vancouver goaltender Ryan Miller saw his four-start winning streak - and two-game shutout streak - come to an end on Sunday in a 5-3 loss to the Detroit Red Wings. Braden Holtby is confirmed as Washington’s starter.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Sportsnet Pacific (Vancouver), CSN-DC (Washington)

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (16-7-1): Shawn Matthias has scored in each of his last three games. Nicklas Jensen was a healthy scratch Sunday after failing to record a point in three games. Defenseman Dan Hamhuis is at least two weeks away from returning from a groin injury

ABOUT THE CAPITALS (10-9-4): Defenseman Mike Green will miss his fourth straight game Tuesday due to an upper-body injury. Evgeny Kuznetsov recorded a goal and an assist Friday after being promoted to the second line. Captain Alex Ovechkin has four goals in his last five games.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Canucks defeated the Capitals at home on Oct. 26 for their 10th win in 12 meetings.

2. Washington posted a 6-6-2 mark in November.

3. Vancouver is 4-0-0 against Metropolitan Division opponents.

PREDICTION: Canucks 4, Capitals 2