Sedin twins help Canucks win

WASHINGTON -- Before facing off against the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday night, Washington Capitals defenseman Brooks Orpik said that if he and his teammates didn’t play Daniel and Henrik Sedin hard, “they’ll eat you alive.”

He failed to mention that putting the Swedish twins on the power play would have the same result.

Canucks center Henrik Sedin set up his twin brother, left wing Daniel Sedin, for a pair of power-play goals, including the game-winner, sending the Canucks to a 4-3 win over the Capitals at the Verizon Center. The Canucks went 3-for-4 on the man-advantage.

“We needed a game like this,” said Canucks coach Willie Desjardins. “That power play has been pretty good all year. We’ve had chances, it just hasn’t gone in. It was a great day for it to get on track.”

The win came after the Canucks began their seven-game road trip with a 5-3 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday and improved their record to 17-7-1. Vancouver, which also received goals from right wing Derek Dorsett and right wing Radim Vrbata, has lost back-to-back games just once this season.

The Capitals received a pair of goals from defenseman John Carlson and another from left winger Brooks Laich, but lost their second straight game and fell to 10-10-4, marking the first time they have been at .500 since Nov. 15 when they were 7-7-3.

The Capitals, who own the NHL’s second-best power play, went 0-for-1 on the man-advantage.

“You know their team and how dangerous it is with (Alex) Ovechkin on the power play,” Vrbata said. “We talked about it before the game, to not take penalties. It was a big thing.”

Daniel Sedin’s game-winner came 9:39 into the third period, 36 seconds after Capitals defenseman Nate Schmidt was called for delay of game for flipping the puck over the glass.

“That’s one of the penalties every coach in the league hates,” Capitals coach Barry Trtoz said. “No one’s trying to shoot it up in the stands. He gets a penalty trying to make a play.”

Daniel Sedin took a pass from his brother and teed up a slapshot that sailed past Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby and under the right corner of the crossbar for his second goal of the game and sixth goal of the season.

“When a guy winds up like that from that area, you just try to take away space,” Holtby said. “It kind of froze me a bit but that’s a pretty tough place for a goalie to stop it.”

The two power-play goals gave Sedin 114 in his career with the Canucks, tying him with Markus Naslund for the franchise lead.

Coming off Sunday’s setback in Detroit, their first regulation loss since Nov. 14, the Canucks got on the board first when Dorsett netted his third goal of the season with 2:02 remaining in the opening period.

The Canucks entered the game with a 10-2-0 mark when scoring first, but the Capitals answered early in the second period when Carlson snapped a centering pass from center Nicklas Backstrom under the crook of goaltender Ryan Miller’s right arm for his first of two goals.

The Canucks used their struggling power play to regain the lead, then double it.

With just one power-play goal in their previous five games the Canucks cashed in on penalties to Capitals right wingers Troy Brouwer (holding) and Jay Beagle (hooking) to grab a 3-1 lead in the second period. Daniel Sedin converted a backhand centering pass from his brother, Henrik, for his fifth goal of the season at the 12:47 mark.

Just under three minutes later Vrbata made it 3-1 when he closed in from the slot to fire a bouncing rebound shot by defenseman Alexander Edler past Holtby for his team-leading 11th goal of the season with 12:47 gone.

The Capitals, however, fought their way back to tie.

Carlson netted his second goal of the season with 5:17 remaining in the second period when he hammered a pass from left winger Jason Chimera through a screen provided by right winger Joel Ward and past Miller, who didn’t move.

The Capitals tied the score 4:39 into the third period on Laich’s first goal since March 8.

NOTES: The Capitals were without D Mike Green (upper-body injury) for the fourth straight game. He is expected to miss Thursday night’s game in Carolina, but could return for Saturday night’s game in New Jersey. ... The game marked the renewal of a rivalry between Washington D Brooks Orpik and Vancouver’s twin brothers, Henrik and Daniel Sedin. Orpik first faced the Sedins in the 1999 World Junior Championships when Orpik represented the U.S. and the Sedins played for Sweden. All three players share the same birthday, Sept. 26, 1980. ... The Canucks continue their seven-game road trip against Eastern Conference teams on Thursday when they visit the Pittsburgh Penguins. The trip continues with stops in Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal. The Capitals play their next three games on the road, where they will play nine of their 13 games in December.