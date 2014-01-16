Preview: Canucks at Coyotes

Two struggling Pacific Division rivals face off Thursday as the Phoenix Coyotes host the Vancouver Canucks. Phoenix is 1-6-0 this month and enters with a four-game losing streak during which it has scored one goal three times. The Coyotes were outscored 7-2 in losses at Winnipeg and St. Louis following a 2-4-0 homestand.

Vancouver looks to rebound from an embarrassing 9-1 loss at Anaheim on Wednesday. The Canucks, who have allowed 10 goals while scoring just one over the first two contests of their three-game road trip, surrendered six power-play tallies while collecting 58 of their 73 penalty minutes in the third period. Vancouver has lost seven of its last eight overall games (1-4-3) and six of its last eight on the road.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, RSN Pacific (Vancouver), FSN Arizona (Phoenix)

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (24-15-9): Vancouver gave the Ducks a 5-on-3 power play for seven minutes in the third period as Tom Sestito and Jannik Hansen each received instigator minors and fighting majors while no Anaheim player was penalized. Sestito collected a total of 22 penalty minutes, Hansen registered 17 and Zack Kassian and defenseman Kevin Bieksa recorded 12 apiece. Joacim Eriksson had an NHL debut he’d like to forget, allowing six goals on 31 shots in relief of fellow rookie Eddie Lack, who was pulled after yielding three tallies on 13 shots.

ABOUT THE COYOTES (21-16-9): Phoenix is struggling in every facet of the game since the start of the calendar year. The Coyotes have scored more than three goals just once in their last seven contests while allowing a total of 23 tallies in that span. Mike Smith is 0-5-2 over his last nine appearances, surrendering 25 total goals.

OVERTIME

1. D Oliver Ekman-Larsson scored the lone goal in each of Phoenix’s last two games after going 23 contests without a tally.

2. Vancouver G Roberto Luongo remains day-to-day with an ankle injury.

3. The Canucks and Coyotes split their first two meetings this season, with each team earning three points.

PREDICTION: Canucks 4, Coyotes 3