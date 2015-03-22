Preview: Canucks at Coyotes

The Vancouver Canucks attempt to even the season series at two wins apiece when they visit the Arizona Coyotes on Sunday. Vancouver split the first two contests of the five-game set at home, routing the Coyotes 7-1 on Dec. 22 after being shut out 5-0 on Nov. 14. The Canucks rallied to earn a point at Arizona on March 5, as Chris Higgins and Radim Vrbata scored in the final 7:39 of the third period, before dropping a 3-2 decision in a shootout.

Vancouver is coming off a 4-1 triumph over Los Angeles on Saturday that moved it two points ahead of Calgary for second place in the Pacific Division. The Coyotes, meanwhile, saw their losing streak reach seven games (0-6-1) as they dropped a 3-1 decision to Pittsburgh. Tobias Rieder scored a short-handed goal as Arizona fell deeper into the basement in the Western Conference - three points behind Edmonton.

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (41-26-4): Alex Burrows is questionable to play against Arizona as he was drilled by Los Angeles’ Tyler Toffoli early in the third period Saturday. The 33-year-old was helped to the locker room but returned to the bench later before hitting the ice for a minute-long shift late in the session. Burrows (14) is one of nine members of the Canucks with dougle-digit goal totals.

ABOUT THE COYOTES (21-43-8): Arizona will be looking to salvage the finale of its three-game homestand during which it scored a total of three goals in losses to Colorado and Pittsburgh. The Coyotes have netted fewer than three tallies in each of their last 10 contests and fewer than two in six of their last seven games. The lack of offense is contributing to Arizona’s woes as the club has dropped 17 of its last 18 contests (1-16-1).

OVERTIME

1. G Jacob Markstrom is expected to start Sunday after Eddie Lack registered a 25-save performance in Saturday’s win over the Kings.

2. Arizona captain Shane Doan has scored just once in his last 18 contests.

3. Vrbata scored his team-leading 27th goal Saturday, his highest total since netting a career-high 35 tallies in 2011-12 while with the Coyotes.

PREDICTION: Canucks 4, Coyotes 1