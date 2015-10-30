Preview: Canucks at Coyotes

The Vancouver Canucks attempt to extend their point streak to four games when they visit the Arizona Coyotes on Friday. Vancouver enters the matchup against its Pacific Division rival with a 1-0-2 record over its last three contests after dropping a 4-3 overtime decision at Dallas on Thursday.

The Canucks owned a 3-1 lead midway through the third period before falling to 3-0-1 on the road this season. Arizona looks to avoid a third straight loss at Gila River Arena after winning its home opener Oct. 10. The Coyotes also hope to rediscover their offense following a 6-0 setback at Boston on Tuesday. Vancouver went 3-1-1 against Arizona last season, allowing a total of two goals in its victories and four in the last four meetings after suffering a 5-0 loss in the initial matchup.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, RSN (Vancouver), FSN Plus Arizona

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (4-2-4): Brendan Gaunce on Thursday became the fourth Canuck to make his NHL debut this season. The 21-year-old center recorded one shot on goal and a minus-1 rating while winning his only faceoff in 10:47 of ice time. Daniel Sedin notched a pair of assists Thursday to raise his point total to eight, overtaking Brandon Sutter for the team lead.

ABOUT THE COYOTES (5-4-1): Arizona’s offense could receive a boost by the returns of Martin Hanzal and Antoine Vermette from lower-body injuries. Hanzal, who shares the team scoring lead with 10 points (all assists), sat out Tuesday’s loss, while Vermette, who has yet to record a point in seven contests, has missed three games. Defenseman Connor Murphy, also dealing with a lower-body injury, definitely will be in the lineup Friday, according to coach Dave Tippett.

OVERTIME

1. Canucks RW Radim Vrbata has recorded three goals in his last four games after failing to tally in his first six contests.

2. Hanzal is tied for the Coyotes’ scoring lead with rookie LW Max Domi, who has recorded four goals and six assists in 10 games.

3. Vancouver is 0-4 in games that have ended in overtime this season.

PREDICTION: Coyotes 4, Canucks 2