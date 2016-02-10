Preview: Canucks at Coyotes

The Arizona Coyotes attempt to end their four-game losing streak when they host the Pacific Division-rival Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday. Arizona has been held to two goals three times during its slide, including Friday’s 5-2 setback at Anaheim, and is tied with Vancouver for 10th in the Western Conference - four points behind eighth-place Colorado and two behind Minnesota.

The Coyotes would love to see Mikkel Boedker break out of his scoring funk as the 26-year-old Dane - who is second on the team with 35 points - has recorded one goal in his last 17 contests. Vancouver put an end to its four-game skid Tuesday with a 3-1 triumph at Colorado. Bo Horvat has been a key offensive contributor of late, recording at least one point in 11 of his last 14 games after notching a goal and an assist versus the Avalanche. Vancouver and Arizona split the first two contests of their four-game season series, with each team posting a one-goal victory on the road.

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, Sportsnet (Vancouver), FSN Arizona Plus

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (21-20-12): Daniel Sedin leads the team with 21 goals but has scored only two in his last 10 games. Horvat, who has collected eight goals and seven assists during his hot streak, is three tallies away from matching the 13 he scored as a rookie last season. Ryan Miller is expected to be in net for Vancouver on Wednesday after fellow G Jacob Markstrom posted the victory over Colorado in his first start since Jan. 21.

ABOUT THE COYOTES (24-22-6): With Boyd Gordon out indefinitely with an upper-body injury, Arizona recalled fellow center Tyler Gaudet from Springfield of the American Hockey League to help fill the void on faceoffs. The 22-year-old Gaudet, who notched his first career point (assist) in five games earlier this season, has won 55 percent of his draws with the Falcons while Gordon had a 57.3 percent success rate before getting hurt. Captain Shane Doan is two points shy of passing Dale Hawerchuk (929) as the franchise’s all-time leader and one tally away from his 13th career 20-goal season.

OVERTIME

1. Coyotes D Oliver Ekman-Larsson, who leads the team with 38 points, has notched four in his last two games after recording one over his previous seven contests.

2. Vancouver captain Henrik Sedin has gone 18 games without a goal, last tallying on Dec. 7 against Buffalo.

3. Arizona, which has allowed a league-high 10 short-handed goals, is 11-4-2 against division rivals this season.

PREDICTION: Coyotes 3, Canucks 2